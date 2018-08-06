Global Seaweed market analysis report 2018-2024: Recent Research

Description: Seaweed are grown in the shallow waters and are also called macrophytic algae or microalgae. It is also a natural alternative for salt, which demonstrates antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties that are required to control the blood cholesterol levels and control blood pressure. They are available in various forms and their extracts are used widely across the food, feed and fertilizers industry verticals. Seaweed provides excellent health benefits by improving digestion and weight management and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, necessary amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E. Furthermore, they consist of various important minerals such as Calcium, Iodine, Iron, Copper, Selenium, Magnesium, Manganese, and Zinc. Seaweed are rich in phytonutrients, including sulphated polysaccharides that have anti-inflammatory, antiviral etc.

Some Drivers and Restraints of Seaweed Market:

Increasing use of seaweed in to various herbal products and raising awareness of use of various species of seaweed in to food and feed applications. Also, high volume of seaweed consumption in to hydrocolloid production, European countries are harvesting and consuming the seaweed etc. However the major restraints of the market are excessive consumption of seaweed may led to health issues, lack of awareness of harvesting various species of seaweed etc.

Download a sample report here @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=800

The global seaweed market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type the seaweed market is segmented into, red, brown and green seaweeds. The red seaweed are rich source of antioxidant. Further the market is segmented by applications such as, human consumption, fertilizers, animal feed additives, medical applications, biotechnological applications.

The report studied across various countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the world.

The global market of seaweed is estimated and forecasted from 2018 to 2024 in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (KT). Seaweed market is expected to raise at a compound annual growth rate between 5.5% to 6.5% during the 2019 to 2024 globally.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of seaweed globally accounted for more than 55% of market share in 2017. However North America seaweed market is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Get more information about report @ https://axiommrc.com/speak-to-analyst/?report=800

The major key companies of the global seaweed market are:

Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), Annie Chuns Inc., Cargill Inc., DuPont, Groupe Roullier, Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, and Mara Seaweed etc.

About Us:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting, a global market research firm driven with a simple aim of providing key actionable data to companies for taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launch, market competition etc.

Our creative research approaches help us to extract, analyze and compare markets along with peer markets, main or parent market, application and end user industries, competitive landscape and qualitative figures to arrive at market numbers. Backed by a team of experienced analyst, who have worked with leading research firms and delivered number of market research projects globally, Axiom Market Research & Consulting is able to cater to all market research and business consulting requirements.

With a worldwide client base, Axiom Market Research & Consulting aims to be a global leader and defacto partner in your company’s growth.

Contact Details:

Manish Shelar

Telephone: +1 (845) 875-9786

Fax number: +1 (845) 503-2379

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Copyright © 2018 Axiom MRC