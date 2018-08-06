Biometric System Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 16.61% by 2023

The Biometric System Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented into Iris recognition, Hand geometry recognition, Signature recognition, Middleware recognition, Face recognition, Fingerprint recognition, Voice recognition and others. Face recognition is an adaptable technology, which is anticipated to demonstrate quick development amid the gauge time frame attributable to its high selection in law enforcement, retail and defence, and consumer electronics sectors. Iris recognition framework is a standout amongst the most preferred technology inferable from its speed of task and protection from false matches compared with other technologies. Based on application the market is segmented into Banking & financial sector, IT & telecommunication, Public sector, Healthcare and others.

Competitive Insights- Biometric System Market

The leading players in the market are 3M, NEC Corp, ImageWare Systems Inc, Bio-Key International, Suprema, Thales Group, Precise Biometrics, FUJITSU FRONTECH LTD and Safran. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Highlights- Biometric System Market

The Biometric System Market was worth USD 9.47 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 37.75 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.61% during the forecast period. Biometric system alludes to biological information utilized by technology to identify an individual. This system empowers organizations to give factual analysis of physical and behavioural qualities of individuals. Generally, biometric authentication expresses that every individual is unique and can be distinguished by his or her particular conduct and physical traits. Biometrics authentication is utilized in computer science as a type of recognizable proof and access control. It is likewise used to distinguish people in groups that are under surveillance. Biometric identifiers are the particular, quantifiable attributes used to describe and label people. Biometric identifiers are frequently categorized as physiological versus behavioural characteristics.

Biometric System Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Biometric System Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Biometric System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Biometric System Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Iris recognition

5.3.1. Global Iris recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Hand geometry recognition

5.4.1. Global Hand geometry recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Signature recognition

5.5.1. Global Signature recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Middleware recognition

5.6.1. Global Middleware recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Face recognition

5.7.1. Global Face recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.8. Fingerprint recognition

5.8.1. Global Fingerprint recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.9. Voice recognition

5.9.1. Global Voice recognition Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.10. Other Types

5.10.1. Global Other Types Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6. Biometric System Market, By Application

7. Biometric System Market, By Region

8. Company Profiles

8.1. 3M

8.2. NEC Corp

8.3. ImageWare Systems Inc

8.4. Bio-Key International

8.5. Suprema

9. Global Biometric System Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10. Biometric System Market Forecast (2018-2023)

What Our Report Offer:

1) An extensive research study on the Global Biometric System Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Biometric System Market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

