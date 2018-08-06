Author Keith Kok Offers FREE Copy of Book ‘The Step-by-Step Guidebook to Wealth Creation’

Keith Kok, author of The Step-by-Step Guidebook to Wealth Creation, is offering a FREE copy of his book for a limited time through his website.

Keith Kok, personal financial and stock investment coach, has a history of helping entrepreneurs and individuals reach their business and personal goals. His latest book, The Step-by-Step Guidebook to Wealth Creation: Discover the Truth about Achieving Financial Success, condenses his expertise and knowledge by providing a blueprint for establishing monetary goals and achieving them. Now, Keith is offering a FREE copy of this book through his website for a limited time.

The Step-by-Step Guidebook to Wealth Creation contains a wide range of information including tips on how wealthy people manage money and how to imitate those techniques; discovering the tools to financial success; overcoming distractions that can derail wealth building; avoiding common money mistakes; how to use life insurance as an instant wealth builder; and the difference between good debt and bad debt. Keith offers advice on saving, investment, and speculating as well as succession planning, helping readers understand the nuances of money management and reach their own goals.

According to Keith, “There is always a continuous pattern of wealth creation and destruction that usually takes place within the family line. It usually starts with the first generation to build up the wealth; the next generation takes over and tries to preserve the wealth, and the third generation takes over and squanders their wealth. This cycle tends to repeat itself again and again. That is why I call this the Cursed Cycle of Wealth.”

Keith’s book will aid readers to break this cycle and build true wealth for generations.

For a limited time, those interested in learning more about Keith’s theories can receive a FREE copy of The Step-by-Step Guidebook to Wealth Creation, a $32 value, by visiting www.guidebooktowealthcreation.com.

About Keith Kok

Keith Kok is a financial educator, who has helped many clients achieve their personal and professional goals. Based in Singapore, Kok offers down-to-earth advice for those who want to build wealth that will endure in any type of financial market.

Media Contact

Name: Keith Kok

Contact: +65 9797 8405

Email: info@keithkok.com

Website: http://keithkok.com/