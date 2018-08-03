We are Leading Specialized company in emergency evacuation equipment supplement in korea.

Fire Fighting suit, Escape device, Safety Rope Ladder and other equipment for Fire fighting and Rescue Equipment and Evacuation system.

GSC(Global Safe Corporation) has been active in South Korea since 1976.

We are Leading Specialized company in emergency evacuation equipment supplement such as Safety Air Cushion, Escape chute, Emergency Air Tent, Inflatable Boat, Firefighting Clothes Manufacturer, Escape device, Safety Rope Ladder and other equipment for Firefighting and Rescue Equipment and Evacuation system. We have a great deal of experience to the Government, Civil Defense, National hospital, Private Building and representative Hotel in to Middle East, Europe, Asia and Western Area Market.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to all of you-customer and partner for trusting and choosing GSC Corporation to be the faithful partner during the last time. We hope to develop and extend our co-operation with you in the future.

Fall Protection Equipment

Safety Block

• Features

• Dual Locking system to stop falls immediately.

• Optimal fall shock effect absorption.

• Strong ergonomic grasping handle for installation.

• Anti-impact, anti-corrosion casing.

• Each part is used with stainless steel or corrosion resistive materials.

• 4.2mm galvanized cable used, dual cable placed.

• Snap hock id placed at the end of cable.

• Double-closure attachment carabineer.

• Complied with the European and United States’ manufacturing requirements.

• $200,000 liability insured.

Harness

Harness (A101, A102, A103)

Fall Protection Equipment belt is soft and the wearing feeling is outstanding by using the new material of the well-ventilation Polyamide webbing.

All the components(Buckle 7kings, 8rings, carabina hook,etc.) are much light and solid by using aluminimum 7071.

The coupling buckle of leg part is very convenient for assembling and disassembling because of using the vertical fastening and unfastening round-type buckle which is completely different from the other company’s product. In addition, the product has solved the inconvenience that had rubbed against the inside of thigh with the existing square buckle.

The shock absorber doesn’t use a sewing machine system, which can’t secure a specified absorbing ability, but use the webbing absorber system used in Europe. Therefore, the complete moment falling load’s absorbing ability can be secured.

Diverse models have been developed in accordance with the use of working place.