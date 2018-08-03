Global Military Surveillance Drones Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Global Military surveillance drones market Information by Type (Fixed Wing, Micro/ Nano and Mini), by Payload (Electro-Optic/Infrared Sensor, Cameras, Electronic Intelligence, Maritime Patrol Radar and Others) And Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The global military surveillance drones market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The global Military surveillance drones market is driven by various factors such as increase in Internal and External Security Threats, increasing Need for Border Monitoring and development of Next-Generation Drones. Drones are the next generation of aerial platforms that are being deployed by the defense ministries around the world. The demand for such unmanned systems has been fuelled by their successful deployment, during combat missions, majorly in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan. In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of global conflicts such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict over Crimea, battle for supremacy in the South China Sea territory between China and South Korea, maritime disputes between Venezuela and Guyana, and the sea border dispute between Colombia and Nicaragua. This creates the need to up-date border surveillance systems and the treatment of operational information concerning threats

However, the growth of this market will be hampered owing to factors such as Issues Associated with Data Processing, prone to Cyber Attacks and Low Endurance and Flight Range.

The global Military surveillance drones market size is projected to grow from USD 2083.0 Million in 2016 to USD 4549.4 Million in the year 2023, at the CAGR of 11.96 %.

Of all types, the fixed wing segment is projected to account for the largest market share. Fixed-wing drones are equipped with wings (rather than vertical lift rotors), which are similar to the normal airplanes, and are much efficient as compared to other type of drones. These drones are controlled by the control surfaces that are integrated in the wing (such as ailerons, elevator, and rudder). These drones are able to cover longer distances, map much larger areas, and are suitable for long-duration monitoring of their point of interest. These also provide various advantages such as long endurance, large area coverage, and faster flight speed. As a result, they are widely adopted for surveillance missions

On the basis of payload, Electro-Optic/Infrared Sensor segment is dominating the global Military surveillance drones market. Electro-optical payloads are the sensors that enable unmanned vehicles to sense and avoid obstacles, detect movement, navigate accurately, find the enemy, and warn of the potential for buried improvised explosive devices. As electro-optical and electronic component technology becomes smaller, lighter, and more affordable, the payload designers have the option of choosing between smaller size and weight, or more capability.

Of all regions, North America region is expected to dominate the global Military surveillance drones market. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increased applications of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in military, homeland security, and commercial areas. The region also leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements, and has a large number of deployments of UAVs in vulnerable regions. Thus, the US generates a very high demand for the surveillance drones. Although, Canada and Mexico make some investments in the development of the drones, yet the market is primarily dominated by the US.

Military drones are powered aerial vehicles that do not carry human operators and can fly autonomously and remotely. These drones are largely being used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The drones can stay in air for hours or days at a time, and their high-tech cameras can scan a wide geographic area required for surveillance. Such drones are procured by several countries for monitoring their national and sea borders.

The key players of global Military surveillance drones market include Boeing (U.S.), Airbus Corporation (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Saab Group (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.) and General Atomics (U.S.).

