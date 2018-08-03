Estate Diamonds, Morgan Dollars and Art of the Golden West Top Michaan’s August Auction Highlights

Alameda, California (webnewswire) August 3, 2018 – Coin specialist Michael Rosenberg presents one of the sale’s top highlights: the large collection of US Morgan dollars, a total of 91 in two books ($12,000-13,000). Bidders may email mrosenberg@michaans.com or call (510)227-2502 for details.

Luxury and value are hallmarks of Michaan’s fine jewelry department, where a generous selection awaits August bidders. From a San Francisco estate of distinction, specialist Elise Coronado presents two exceptional timepieces retailed by Tiffany & Co. The Patek Phillipe manual wind wristwatch has a leather band and an 18k yellow gold round case ($3,000-5,000) . The dazzling platinum pendant watch necklace is encrusted with diamonds and black onyx ($8,000-12,000).

August’s brilliant Art Deco estate pieces are fairly dripping with fine old European-cut diamonds, such as the diamond and sapphire platinum bracelet ($3,000 -5,000) and the circle bow brooch ($500-700). The ladies’ Art Deco platinum wristwatch ($2,500-3,500) is laden with diamond accents and has an adjustable mesh bracelet. More fine diamonds adorn the Edwardian bar brooch ( $2,000-3,000), which centers a 1.23 carat old European-cut stone and is accompanied by a Cartier box.

Great finds include a chic pair of 18k yellow gold cufflinks, one a boar and the other a bull, accented by diamonds and estimated at $700-900. For collectors of Mexican silver, a brooch crafted of sterling and amethyst by William Spratling is offered at $300-500. Precious coral, always a top seller at Michaan’s, is showcased in the carved coral cameo pendant brooch ($800-1,200) depicting the profile of Dionysus.

American painter Charles Partridge Adams (1858-1942), who worked in California and Colorado, is highlighted in August. Three of his luminous western landscapes in oil are offered, including the large and beautiful “Eucalyptus and the Sea,” ($ 7,000-9,000). Like the great French innovators of the late 19th century, Adams depicted landscapes in layers of saturated color, his compositions unorthodox yet harmonious. “Sunset Landscape” ($3,000-5,000) bears a label of authentication stating that the unsigned work was in Adams’s personal collection, later inherited by his son.

Collectors of western art will also find a painting attributed to the incomparable Frederic Remington. “On Parade,” a gouache and watercolor of riders on horseback, is estimated at $6,000- 9,000.Toulouse- Lautrec, Chagall and a style of Utrillo are among the European artists featured. The vibrant canvas by the Italian painter Nicola Simbari (1927-2012) juxtaposes a sun- drenched, windswept female figure with a seashore that perfectly mirrors her loveliness ($3,000-5,000).

Noteworthy fine art lots also include California paintings such as the sublime “Mountain Landscape” ($3,000- 5,000) by James A. Fetherolf (1925-1994). “Monkey,” a drypoint etching by Bay Area Figurative artist Nathan Oliveira (1928-2010), is offered in August at $1,200-1,800.

Asian art specialist Harry Huang has amassed exceptional pieces for the August sale. Gilt bronze deities, highly sought by collectors, include the serene figure of Buddha ($4,000-6,000) and the small but powerful Guandi ( $3,000-4,000). Fine textiles include the 18th/19th century thangka from Tibet, with gold accents on a black ground, and the ladies’ summer robe embroidered with butterflies, dating to the late 19th century (each estimated at $2,000-3,000). An unusual cloisonné piece, the wall vase of two conjoined cylinders features intricate details and gilt bronze decoration on a turquoise ground ($10,000-15,000) . Among the fine carved jade objects is the handsome ram’s head Moghul style cup ($4,000-6,000).

A special highlight is “Boy and Birds” by Kazu Wakita, who showed his paintings in many important mid-century international exhibitions. Wakita’s studio and most early works were destroyed in a 1943 air raid on Japan. “Boy and Birds” ($1,000-1,500) is a rare piece from his prewar period.

Fine furniture and collectibles are also abundant at Michaan’s in August. The etched bronze waterfall coffee table by Philip and Kelvin Laverne, highly sought by designers, is offered at $2,500-3,500. The Mobler teak dining suite is $2,000-3,000. The selection of fine silver always draws many bidders and includes a Stieff sterling tea set ($3,000-5,000).

Please visit www. michaans.com for the schedule of preview days and a complete 2018 auction calendar. Online and phone bidding augment the live auction event on Saturday, August 11.

###