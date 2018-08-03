Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market to hold a value of $2.17 billion by 2023

According to the report sia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market was worth USD 0.63 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 24.73%, to reach USD 1.89 million by 2023.

It is estimated that globally over 300,000 people die due to ineffective drug performance. The high mortality due to bad diagnosis has raised the necessity for improvement, resulting in the increased demand for Companion Diagnostics tests which help in increase effectiveness of the drug.

Companion diagnostics are diagnostic tests used to increase effectiveness of the drug and for pre-determining the efficacy of the treatment. These products are mainly in-vitro devices or imaging tools, which are either developed after the drug is in the market or during drug development. Benefits provided by these products are providing crucial information on an individual’s risk factors for chronic conditions and enables health care professionals to decide whether drug it more beneficial over its risks or not.

Companion Diagnostics Market: Drivers & Restraints

Companion diagnostics have went with the development of customized medicine, an advanced approach in the clinical treatment process. Key factors driving the companion diagnostics market are quickened drug administrative endorsements, consolidating new pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, enhanced adequacy profile of drugs and diminished social insurance use. Complex clinical trial systems are upsetting the market development.

Companion Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Indication

• Oncology

o Colorectal Cancer

o Breast Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Melanoma

o Gastric Cancer

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Central Nervous System Disorders

• Inflammation

• Virology Diseases

By Technology

• Immunohistochemistry

• Molecular Diagnostics

o In-situ Hybridization

o Real time PCR

o Gene Sequencing

Companion Diagnostics Market: Overview

The Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market was worth $0.63 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 27.91%, to reach $2.17 billion by 2021. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Growth in the region is favoured by increasing population, increased spending on healthcare R&D by government and growing base of affluent middle class population.

Companion Diagnostics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography the Asia-Pacific market is analysed under various regions namely, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Due to rapid increase in population in developing countries like China and India are the fastest growing markets in this region.

Companion Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products include Abbott Molecular Inc., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, bioMérieux Inc., Dako Inc., Qiagen Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc.,Biogenex Laboratories Inc., Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

