Self-Care Medical Devices Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2019

According to the research report, the global self-care medical devices market was valued at US$10.5 bn in 2012 and is expected to reach US$16.8 bn by 2019 at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2013 and 2019. Speedy advancements in self-care medical devices such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and heart rate meters will make a generous contribution to the growth of this market in the coming years. This market will also pace ahead due to the development and adoption of remote communication technology, which enables medical professionals to interpret the results of self-care medical devices for facilitating diagnoses and solutions.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1752

The global self-care medical devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and geography. The devices in the global self-care medical devices market are blood glucose monitors, body temperature monitors, blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, pregnancy/fertility test kits, pedometers, sleep apnea monitors, and heart rate monitors. Geographically, this market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World.

Out of all the regions, North America held the lion’s share of about 40% in the self-care medical devices market in 2012. This region is expected to retain its leading position due to the rising prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and other conditions resulting out of sedentary lifestyles. Furthermore, the advancements in the field of medical technologies and the growing preference for self-care devices due to the convenience they offer will propel this market in North America.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1752

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.90% from 2013 to 2019. Some of the major reasons responsible for this growth are sedentary lifestyles, rising stress levels, and a huge pool of the geriatric population, which is susceptible to conditions such as diabetes, stroke, hypertension, and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Some of the important companies profiled in the self-care medical devices research report are 3M Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Johnson and Johnson. The research report gives an assessment of the financial overview, business strategies, marketing plans, profit maximization policies, product portfolios, and research and development activities to give a clear picture of the competitive landscape in the global self-care medical devices market.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1752

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com