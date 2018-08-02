Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market Analysis 2018 (By Market value, market share, player analysis, SWOT analysis, demand & supply) and Forecasts To 2023

Market Scenario:

On an average one in ten adult is suffering from diabetes in Middle East and Africa region. Most of the case are of Type 2 diabetes and it is growing rapidly. According to International Diabetes Federation Atlas, about 19.3% of population between 20-79 age group is diabetic in UAE and the number is almost same in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. These five nations has the highest rate of diabetes per capita which is among the top 15 countries in the world. Increasing urbanization, changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are driving the growth for the market. Rising middle class group, increasing per capita income, spending on healthcare and advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities are driving the growth for the market in this region.

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market is growing rapidly. Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% and expected to reach US$ 16.4 billion by 2023 from US$ 11.6 billion in 2016.

Study objectives of Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Indian Diabetes Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market based on various factors – price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments

To provide detailed analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide detailed analysis of the market for segments by type, by test, by devices, by treatment, and its sub-segments.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market

Segments:

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational diabetes. On the basis of test, market is segmented into Random blood sugar test, Fasting blood sugar test, Oral glucose tolerance test, Initial glucose challenge test and others. On the basis of devices, it is segmented into Blood glucose monitoring devices, Diabetes management devices, and others. On the basis of treatment market is segmented into Medications, Insulin therapy, Transplantation, Bariatric surgery and others.

Intended Audience

Hospitals and Clinics

Diabetes drugs and devices manufacturers

Diabetes drugs and devices suppliers

Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Potential Investors

Regional Analysis of Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market:

Considering the scenario of the Middle East and African diabetes market, Saudi Arabia is believed to be the largest market for diabetes. Moreover the UAE also growing and second largest market for Middle East and Africa Diabetes. On the other hand, Egypt market is expected to grow at significant rate in the Middle East and Africa diabetes during the forecasted period. Rest of Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but moderate growth in the market.

Key Players for Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Abbott (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland)

The report for Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

