Furniture Depot: The Ideal Destination for Furniture

Furniture Depot is a South African based company which specialises in offering an exciting range of furniture products for offices, the hospitality industry and residences. The company has its exclusive on-site tool room. Below are the following product categories that the company specialises in offering:

1. Bar stools: Furniture Depot offers barstools in a wide range of material, styles and heights. The bar stools are equipped with both mid-back and full-back seats. Most of these bar stools have ergonomic features which lend them the ideal comfort and support. The skin of the seat backs is made out of durable polyurethane foam of 2mm thickness. The skin is available in a wide variety of colours like black, green, blue and red. The tapered frames of the bar stools are designed in exquisite epoxy and chrome coatings. Some of the models of bar stools offered by Furniture Depot are delta bar stools, full shell-skin foam stools, high back-skin foam tools, mid back-skin foam stools.

2. Benches: Furniture Depot offers a chic variety of benches which can cater to all your needs and preferences. These benches have a sturdy build and are equipped with a ground-breaking new system of seats. These benches serve as the perfect solution to modernise your out-of-date furniture. The company offers a wide range of bench options like 2-seaters, 3-seaters and 4- seaters. The designs of the benches are sleek and add to the elegance of your home and office decor. The high-quality skin foam and plastic lend to the comfort and durability of the benches. The robust frame of the benches comes in chrome and an epoxy coating.

3. Office chairs: The Company offers ergonomically sound, durable office chairs in sophisticated designs. The chairs are capable of providing sufficient lumbar support. The chairs are designed with delicate and durable skin foam and they are available in a wide range of structural designs and shapes like low-backs, high-backs, oval, round, and square.

4. Stacker chairs: The stacker chairs offered by the Furniture Depot are ideal for use in any type of social event. The back and seats of the chairs are built both out of skin foam and plastic. Chrome and epoxy coatings are used on the stainless-steel frames of the chairs.

For more information, refer to: https://www.furniture-Depot.co.za

About the company:

