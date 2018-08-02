Dust Extraction System Market is Poised to Exhibit A Moderate 6.0% CAGR through 2018 to 2028

Penetration of the dust extraction system continues to remain rigorous in mining, quarrying, and oil & gas sector – a key trend complementing steady demand from lumber, construction, and chemical industries. A new Fact.MR study envisages nearly US$ 9,990 Mn worth of dust extraction systems to be sold worldwide by 2028-end, with mining, quarrying and oil & gas accounting for over 25% of sales.

Awareness uptake apropos of clean & healthy working environment, combined with implementation of mandatory standards with regard to workers’ safety is impacting demand for dust extraction system worldwide. Regulatory bodies such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), mandating use of dust extraction systems to provide a clean ambience for employees, particularly in manufacturing, processing, and construction industry, is a key growth determinant for the market.

North America’s Dust Extraction System Market Remains Consolidated in the U.S.

North America and Europe continue to endure as lucrative markets for the dust extraction system, however the latter is set to grow at a slighter higher rate through 2028. The dust extraction system market in North America remains consolidated in the U.S., with authorities such as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) levying rules apropos of emission levels of the dust extraction system that all stakeholders must comply with.

Future growth prospects of the dust extraction system market in Europe are likely to be promising, underpinned by rapid rise in the region’s construction and waste management industries. Recognizing imperativeness of the dust extraction system in industrial applications, European manufacturers are integrating advanced technologies for offering application-specific solutions. Conformance to CE (Conformité Européene) Marking Compliance, and the ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU, by dust extraction system manufacturers in Europe will continue to influence their manufacturing strategies, thereby impacting development and sales.

Dust Extraction System Market: Preference for Wet Scrubbers & Vacuum Variants Remain High

End-users continue to represent a marked preference for wet scrubbers and vacuum dust extraction system. Wet scrubbers and vacuum dust extraction system are expected to remain top-selling variant, with cartridge and bag filters trailing the suit. Albeit media blasting rooms and suction benches currently hold lower market shares, the report foreseen these variants to showcase relatively higher growth in the near future, in terms of both value and volume.

According to the study, dust extraction system is available in wide varieties depending upon the dust type being handled, ranging from dry extractors to blowers with dust extraction. Worldwide sales of the dust extraction system remains consolidated in the dry extractors and wet extractors segment, whereas revenues from pulse jet bag filter system continue to be sluggish. Sales of blowers with dust extraction are set to record a relative higher rate through 2028.

Dust Extraction System Market: Essentiality of Amendments to Regulations Inculcating Challenges for Manufacturers

With regulatory bodies such as OSHA, NIOSH and NFPA mandating industries employment of dust extraction systems, while conforming to certain standards, has entailed several challenges for the equipment manufacturers. The rating scale of Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV), set by the EPA in coordination with OSHA, has facilitated evaluating efficiency of filters equipped in the dust extraction system. However, modification of production methods to keep up with these standards, so that the equipment does not exceed emission levels set by OSHA and the EPA, has confined expansion of the dust extraction system market.

As these standards & regulations directly address emission levels, pressure drops, and air usage of the dust extraction system, constant modification in manufacturing strategies has resulted as a consequence of frequent amendments in the standards. This has further entailed challenges for manufacturers to maintain competitive pricing, and improving sales, thereby posing significant impacts on growth of the dust extraction system market.