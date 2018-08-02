Data Masking Market Trends, Size, Growth and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Data masking is a data protection technique through which essential, structured, and organized data is transformed to a complicated replication of data. This non-threatening data is then, used as a prototype or sample for training and testing applications. This regular technique is extensively used in commercial applications in order to protect the personal identities and information which are generally regarded as sensitive in corporate enterprises. Data masking is a secured technique that prevents breach of private & confidential information from fringe elements which eventually minimizes the security risk.

With the enhancement in IT infrastructure, increasing cyber-attacks which is a serious concern for the enterprises and surge in the expenditure for safety and security for private and confidential data has further increased the demand for data masking over the forecast period.

On the flip side, with a large amount of data being masked for training purposes, maintaining the reliability and integrity of information is a challenging factor for data masking market over the review period.

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Compuware Corporation (U.S.)

Innovative Routines International, Inc (U.S.)

Delphix Corp (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Net 2000 Ltd. (U.S.)

Camouflage Software Inc. (Canada)

ARCAD Software (France),

Informatica Corporation, (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. (U.S.)

Solix Technologies, Inc (U.S.),

Ekobit d.o.o. (Croatia)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The Data Masking Market is differentiated by type, component, deployment, business function, organization size, and end user.

By type, the data masking market is sub-segmented into static data masking and dynamic data masking. The component segment consists of software and services. The service sub-segment is further divided into professional and managed services. Based on the deployment, data masking market is categorized into on-premise and on-cloud. Furthermore, on the basis of functional business, data masking market is classified as marketing & sales, finance, human resource, operations, legal, and others. Additionally, depending on the size of the organization the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprise and large enterprises.

The end-users for data masking is segmented as BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, retail & ecommerce, IT & telecommunications, government & defense, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, data masking is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to dominate the data masking market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in this region. This is due to robust IT & Cloud infrastructure associated with the presence of giants such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and many more which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K are leading the region. This is attributed to a huge investment in research and development in encrypting technologies to secure confidential data. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the data masking market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries to be a better prospect region owing to increased investment by advanced economies to gain outsourcing solutions.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Data Masking Service Providers

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Data Masking

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

Data masking application builders

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Analytics consulting companies

