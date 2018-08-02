Andrew & Andrew Solicitors – Personal Injury Claims for Accidents at Work

Work accidents are not uncommon, but some of them can be more serious than others.

[PORTSMOUTH, 02/08/2018] – People who have experienced an accident in the workplace should report it to their employer as soon as possible. The employer is then obliged to record the accident in the accident book. Depending on the severity of the accident and the extent of damage (whether physical or psychological) it has caused, Andrew & Andrew solicitors can help those affected draft a personal injury claim.

If reporting the accident at work is not an option due to being too ill or hospitalised, Andrew & Andrew solicitors will advise having someone else do it. Seeing a doctor is equally important and a step recommended by Andrew & Andrew solicitors. Even if the injury does not seem serious at the time of the accident, it may turn into a serious condition. Plus, seeing a doctor on the advice of Andrew & Andrew solicitors will help build a compensation claim case or a benefit claim from the government, if applicable.

Inability to work and payment

Andrew & Andrew solicitors will advise affected parties who are entitled to payment (Statutory Sick Pay) if they need to take time off work due to their injury. Some contracts dictate that employees can have extra time to recover in the event of an accident and if the affected party is not sure about such a provision in their contract, Andrew & Andrew solicitors can help.

Claiming compensation

Depending on the circumstances of the accident, the extent of the injury and the psychological stress it can cast on a person, compensation claim is an option that should be discussed with Andrew & Andrew solicitors. For a compensation claim to be valid it needs to be done within three months of the accident.

Andrew & Andrew solicitors will gather as much information as possible about the accident, including medical assessment and testimonies. Andrew & Andrew solicitors will also advise interested parties that an employer has a legal duty to make adjustments to a person’s working hours or workload in order to help them get back and gradually adjust to work after an accident at the workplace.

Visit https://a2solicitors.co.uk/ for more information or to make an enquiry.