How Long Does It Take For Invisalign Treatment To Work

Invisalign Center

Villa 697, Jumeirah Road – Umm Suqeim 2,

Dubai,

UAE

Telephone: 800 1011 (toll free)

The first step to straightening teeth is to be ready for it. Once the decision has been made to achieve a beautiful smile, it is natural for patients to be eager to see results. It is good to keep in mind that this is not an overnight, dramatic effect but a gradual process of the patient’s teeth shifting over time. However, unlike braces patients don’t need to wait for too long as subtle differences are noticeable within the first 10 weeks.

It is also good to understand the Invisalign process. Invisalign uses clear aligners to straighten teeth. The aligners help shift the teeth horizontally and vertically each time a new set of Invisalign aligners are placed in the patient’s mouth. The aligners will need to be changed once in two weeks as the patient’s teeth become straighter and shift into the correct position.

During Invisalign treatment patients are expected to see their orthodontist once every four to six weeks. These visits are mainly to evaluate the progress and confirm that the treatment is going according to original plan. Invisalign, compared to traditional braces require fewer appointments. Each time the switch is made to a new aligner, the patient is not required to see their orthodontist. Instead, patients will receive the aligners which can be inserted limiting appointment time at the dental clinic.

The Head Specialist at Invisalign Center stated that, “On average, Invisalign treatment for adults can take up to 12 months. However, we take each patient on a case by case basis. For some adults the treatment is shorter because they may have worn braces as children. Braces fix major spacing problems and will correct the bite.” He went onto say that, “Although straightened, there may be slight misalignment which Invisalign will help realign and give these patients a beautiful smile and healthy teeth.”

About Us

Invisalign Center Dubai is a dedicated center that offers state of the art facilities and advanced 3D CAD/CAM clinical technology. With a team of specialist doctors, Invisalign Center is committed to providing tailor made treatment for patients based in the U.A.E. For patients seeking teeth straightening options, Invisalign stands as the primary dental solution. The focus of the center is to ensure patients achieve a healthy, beautiful and natural looking smile and be confident of the results. For more information, visit our website on https://www.invisaligncenter.ae/en/start-today/