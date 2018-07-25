High Speed Camera Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Market Highlights:

High-speed cameras are used as a diagnostic tool to help engineers and researchers in analyzing high-speed processes. High speed camera are able to capturing sequential series of images that are recorded at very high frame rate and played back in slow-motion that allows the user to visualize, measure and understand events that are impossible to see by human eye. High Speed Camera is the best way to understand how to apply explosives to accomplish objectives with the best results in industries ranging from construction to mining or defense.

High Speed Camera Market is driven by a huge demand for intelligent solutions such as across various industries such as automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and media & entertainment among others. The High Speed Camera Market across the globe is expected to show a substantial CAGR. There is a significant increase in the High Speed Camera market due to increasing demand of high speed motion analysis in manufacturing and research environment.

The high speed camera offers various advantages such as high speed, high pixel depth, and large image sizes, easy to configure camera options as well as reduced time and costs per test (car crash test ) due to central control of cameras and data acquisition features, which are the some of the major revenue generators for High Speed Camera market.

Global high speed camera Market is expect to grow at US $~300 Million by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of approx. ~6%.

Segments:

Global High Speed Camera Market has been segmented on the Basis of frame rate, resolution and application. The frame rate has been identified in the range of 1000-5000fps, 5001-10000fps, 10001-20000fps, 20001-100000, and above 100001. Resolution has been segmented into 0-1 MP, 1-2MP, 2-5MP, and greater than 5MP. Whereas application areas are automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, media & entertainment, military & defense, paper & printing, household & textile industry among others.

Major Key Players:

The Major Key players of High Speed Camera market are: Vision Research, Inc.(U.S.), Photron Limited(Japan), Olympus Corporation(Japan), Mikrotron GmbH(Germany), NAC Imaging Technology, Inc.(Japan), Del Imaging Systems LLC(U.S.), Motion Capture Technologies(U.S.), AOS Technologies AG(Switzerland), Fastec Imaging Corporation(U.S.), Optronis GmbH(Germany), PCO AG(Germany), and Weisscam GmbH(Germany) among others.

High Speed Camera Market:

The widespread adoption of high speed camera across several industries such as automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and media & entertainment among others is increasing productivity, decreasing faults in production lines with less energy consumption and high speed.

In traffic and transportation system, high speed cameras provide the features and tools in many applications such as license plate recognition and railway inspection; provide the shortest exposure time with motion sensitivity capabilities to analyze and identify the activities with high accuracy.

High speed cameras also provide special features such as programmable auto exposure, auto gain, area masking, overclocked mode and more to fulfill the most demanding traffic and transportation needs. These high speed and high resolution cameras offer a wide dynamic range with zoom, focus and iris control for any weather and light conditions. These are some of the major driver that is helping the high speed camera market to achieve new heights.

Many companies such Vision Research, Inc. (U.S.), Photron Limited(Japan), Olympus Corporation(Japan), Mikrotron GmbH(Germany), NAC Imaging Technology, Inc.(Japan), Del Imaging Systems LLC(U.S.), are developing and manufacturing high speed cameras to improve the high speed motion analysis and in-depth monitoring solutions.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that High Speed Camera Market is growing rapidly and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at CAGR of 6%. Upcoming trends in the electronic and manufacturing industry with respect to autorotation and deployment of technology is expected to lead the market at new heights.

Intended Audience

Semiconductor Device Manufacturers

Automotive Device Manufacturers

Foundry players

Technology platform developers

Component Manufacturers

Product Manufacturers (ODMs)

OEM technology solution providers

