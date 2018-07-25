Cloudy eyes that impair your vision!

Cataracts, which are of a cloudy nature, when formed in the eyes can impair the vision. They are usually formed in the eyes of people over the age of 40 years and the main cause of vision problems of such people within that age category. Over the years, cataracts have caused sight problems in people all over the world more than any other condition and are increasing on a daily basis with the aging population. The cloudy layer formed in the eye prevents light from passing through, which in turn causes problems with the vision.

Cataracts will usually happen in one eye and cannot spread from one to another. There is a possibility for it to evolve in both the eyes, in which surgeries need to be done at different times ensuring there is no harm caused to the eyes. Some of the most common symptoms of cataracts include blurry vision, seeing colors that seem faded, the glare from sunlight or a mere light appearing to be too bright, not being able to see well at night, double vision or frequent prescription changes in your eyes.

Cataracts develop over time and simple preventive measures can be taken during the initial stages such as new glasses or brighter lighting. However, as it develops, surgery might be essential which will be recommended by the doctor. All cataract diagnoses do not need a surgery to be undertaken. The doctor may simply advise the patient to make sure they do certain activities in certain ways. But, once the need for surgery is detected, it is best not to postpone or hesitate the surgery, because if it is avoided, it can lead to further damages done to the eyes.

Cloudy eyes can be detected by the doctor during a simple inspection which will be done with the aid of specialized equipment and tools. This will enable the doctor to identify the need for a surgery and guide the patient about the process they will be going through. This being one of the most common surgeries in the world, involves no major risks or after effects. Many people all over the world go through this surgery on a daily basis involving safe conditions and witness high rates of success. Eye drops will be prescribed to be used for a few days following the surgery in order to deal with any side effects which might appear.

