Affordable Auto Loans In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Purchasing a new or used car is one of the biggest investments most people will ever make. The team at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is committed towards offering members affordable auto loans based on their unique needs.

The credit union was formed in 1957 with the aim of providing its members loans at affordable rates. It is a member owned cooperative where the members provide for each other’s financial requirements.

Auto loans

The Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union offers its members auto loans on both used and new cars. Unsecured loans are also offered. The loans are approved within 24-48 hours provided the application form is complete and income verified. For the convenience of members, payment can be made in the form of direct deposit, automatic transfer and payroll deduction.

Other Services For Members

• Online access

• Bill Pay

• ATM

• Wire Transfer

• Notary Service

• Master card cash advance

• Direct Deposit

• Regular share savings account

• Shares Certificates of deposits

• Traditional and Roth IRA’s

• Christmas and Vacation club accounts

• Skip-a-payment option provided to members

• Lending services for home improvement and vacations

• Golden Apple Checking account for members aged 55 and above.

Why Choose Them

• A number of online facilities offered to members

• Affordable loans with flexible repayment options

• Competitive dividend rates

• Negligible balance required to open a savings account

• Best services and lending opportunities

• Improves standard of living by encouraging saving and the sound use of credit

• Promotes the economic well-being of the local community as the members are local

• Extremely helpful staff

For more information feel free to visit us at 3305 E. Elms Rd, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also call at (254) 690-2274 or log on to https://gctfcu.net/