The Abacus Classes for Kids Helps to Improve Their Mathematical Skills

There are many children who often find maths as a tough subject and actually lose marks in the scoring subject. To overcome this fear of maths they should have strong base in the maths concepts and learn how to enjoy the subject so that their interest and confidence levels increase in the subject. This is where the Dwarka tuition centre, Scholar’s Point help out those children who want to excel in the subject maths not only through their tuition classes but also the courses they offer like vedic maths and abacus that would surely help children overcome the fear of maths. The tuition centre offers maths abacus courses for kids which is based on the Japanese abacus and uses the modern 1:4 bead Japanese Soroban. This course is divided into 10 levels and parents can actually see a difference in the calculation power of their children improve from level 3. The abacus classes for kids would be very much useful not only to improve the concentration levels of your children but also improve their visualization power and numerical memory to improve their mathematical ability in solving the general maths problems. These courses also help the children to develop self-study habit.

Along with abacus classes you can also find the tuition centre offering vedic maths classes also which can also improve the mathematical skills of the children. This is one course that can help to carry out the mathematical calculations mentally. It helps in stimulating the right brain that would boost creativity and also improve one’s memory power. By doing these mathematical courses children can learn the tricks of maths in a fun and entertaining manner to excel in the subject. By the time they complete the levels in abacus or vedic maths they shall be able to easily score in maths Olympiads and other competitive exams. The tuition centre also offer classes in handwriting, computer applications and also general tuition classes to teach the subjects that the children are lagging behind in the school.

The Dwarka tuition centre has the best tutors who are qualified and have lot of experience in understanding the child’s ability and accordingly teach them to understand the subjects. They pay individual attention on each child and help them get a strong foundation in maths and science so that they can be ahead in their classroom. The tuition centre also provides pickup and drop off facility.

Contact Address:

ScholarsPoint

Shop # B6, Regent Arcade

Sec 26, Pradhikaran, Nigdi

Pune

Maharashtra

411044

India

+91 7065140148

+91 11-42754447

info@scholarspoint.net.in