Pelican Capital Makes Business Funding Easier With No Credit Check Business Loan

Newport Beach, CA (July 24, 2018) – Most businesses these days know that poor credit business loan is something hard to get. Lenders do not come forward to lend money to businesses with a poor credit record. When private lenders are hesitant, banks generally have a set of rules for lending business loans. So, most businesses with bad credit look for ways to get no credit check business loan. The good thing they should know is that they can get such a loan from Pelican Capital.

The company does not evaluate the credit score of businesses for lending, but their solutions are business performance driven. So, businesses with a good performance record in the recent past, but has a poor credit can get a no credit business loan from Pelican Capital.

Besides offering business loans for Construction Company, Pelican Capital offers loans without any security for businesses operating in different sectors. The company says “Pelican Capital is on the side of business owners, a trusted resource that works hard and moves quickly to provide financing solutions”.

In addition to helping businesses to get funding even with a bad credit, the company also provides them with the option to build their credit by offering renewal options. Further, the business loan offered by this company will be funded within the same day or next day of applying. So, businesses in immediate need of cash need not have to get through the tedious paper works and long waiting periods associated with traditional business loans.

Also, Pelican does not require that businesses should be functioning long to qualify for a loan. Just a three-month-old business can get loans with a term length of 3-24 months from this company. They have the option to repay the loan either on a monthly, weekly or even on a daily basis. All that Pelican needs is that the business should have monthly revenue of at least $5000. The approval money for the working capital loan offered by Pelican starts from $5,000 and they offer up to $5, 00,000.

Pelican Capital holds the pride of being a trusted partner for business owners. The company has an A+ ranking with BBB Accreditation.

