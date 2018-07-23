Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market Display Significant Growth by 2018 to 2028

Pressure infusion cuffs are designed cuff and bladder devices used to pressurize sterile parenteral fluids for rapid infusion into the body. They decrease the infusion time to a few seconds as compared from an hour taken by gravity fed blood infusion.

The need for rapid infusion of solutions and monitoring of invasive procedures involving pressure are the prime applications of pressure infusion bags. The growing frequency of intra-arterial pressure monitoring and Swan Ganz catheterization procedures, coupled with the need to retard the retrograde flow of blood, is contributing to the large adoption of pressure infusion cuffs. The development of healthcare infrastructure, especially trauma care units, intensive care units and ambulatory surgical centres, is driving the market.

The development of technology, such as the flush valve, for regulating the flow of solutions, coupled with the miniaturization of monitoring devices that are ergonomically designed and the growing usage of polyester & nylon material, among others is driving the market. The growing cases of blood transfusion in emergencies, coupled with the growing geriatric & immunocompromised population, is also driving the market.

The restraints on the global pressure infusion cuffs market include the pressure on pricing owing to large market fragmentation, the high volume & low value nature of the market that results in the price being the most significant value proposition, lack of standardisation and low awareness, among others.

Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market: Segmentation

To gain an accurate understanding of the latest market trends of the global pressure infusion cuffs market, the report is segmented based on applications, coupling mechanism, connectivity mechanism, material of construction, utility, design, end user and region.

Based on applications, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Blood and Blood Products

Irrigation

Others

Based on size, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Up to 500 ml

Up to 1000 ml

Greater than 1000 ml

Based on material of construction, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Rubber

Polymers

Others

Based on utility, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on end user, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market: Overview

The global market for pressure infusion cuffs is extremely fragmented with the presence of numerous players. A close collaboration with purchasing departments of hospitals is necessary to drive distribution efficiency. The competition from manufacturers based in China is driving the price downwards owing to the availability of low-cost labour.

Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market: Regional-Wise Outlook

Based on region, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market excluding Japan is expected to account for the largest share of the global pressure infusion cuffs market owing to the expanding healthcare sector, the usage of medical devices and the emergence of China as a large manufacturing base for medical devices. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the pressure infusion cuffs market.

The North America pressure infusion cuffs market is expected to generate sluggish growth owing to saturation with the US leading the market. The Europe market is led by Germany, France and the UK and is expected to be the third-largest market.

The Middle East and Africa pressure infusion cuffs market is expected to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. However, poor healthcare expenditure in Africa is likely to restrain market growth in the region.

Pressure infusion cuffs Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global pressure infusion cuffs market are VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, ERKA, SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd., Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), Friedrich Bosch GmbH & Co. KG, Biegler GmbH and SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

