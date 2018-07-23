Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market 2017-2022 Dynamics, Geographic Segmentation and Forecast Report

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. High pressure grinding roller is also termed as HPGR. The HPGR is modern equipment with very energy-efficient communication technology. In HPGR the feed material is exposed to very high pressure for a short time, this causes the formation of microcracks in the feed particles and produces a significant quantity of fine material.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market are, rising the adoption of the mining and cement industry and increasing operational cost and cost of energy. In addition, technological advancements and use of high energy efficient technology are another factor driving overall market. On the other hand, environmental regulation restricts the overall market.

High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Industry is segmented based on component type, power ratings, applications, and region. Component types such as Non-Ferrous Minerals Processing (Copper, Silver, Pyrite, Zinc, Platinum, Tin, and Gold), Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing classify High Pressure Grinding Roller Industry.

The non-ferrous minerals processing segment accounts the largest market share of this industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. On the other hand, Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing segment is estimated to grow at significant rate in the years to come. It involves the extraction of iron and its minerals like Ferroniobium, Ferromanganese, Ilmenite, Ferrochrome, and Ferronickel.

Power ratings such as 2 x 3,700 kW and above, 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW, and 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW classify High Pressure Grinding Roller Industry. The 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW power rating segment accounts the significant growth and is estimated to increase at a substantial percentage in terms of revenue in the upcoming years. The reason being, rising adoption in large mining sites and low ore grades.

Applications into Pellet Feed Preparation, Diamond Liberation, Precious Metal Beneficiation, Base Metal Liberation, and others classify this market. Base metal liberation segment accounts for the largest market share of High Pressure Grinding Roller Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market Report

KHD Wedag Humboldt International

Polysius

Koppern

ABB Ltd

FLSmidth & Co.

Metso

Mining and Construction Machinery

Citic Heavy Industries

Zenith Mining and Construction

ZME Mining and Construction Machinery

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Ferrous material

Non-ferrous material

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Pellet feed preparation

Diamond liberation

Softer magnetite liberation

Liberation of industrial minerals

High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market is segmented geographically Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of High Pressure Grinding Roller Market and is estimated to remain dominant over the period. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to account significant share in terms of revenue in the years to come. The reason being, growing infrastructure, rising mining activities, and manufacturing activities in developing countries like India China, India, and Australia. China and India are the major consumers of High Pressure Grinding Roller Industry in this region.

