Gesture Recognition Market Trend, Segmentation and Growth Factors till 2023

Gesture recognition is becoming a commonplace technology, enabling humans and machines to interface more easily in the home, the automobile and at work. These technologies enable natural interactions with the electronics that surround us. The Gesture Recognition Market is segmented on the basis of technology into three different techniques that includes Sensor, 2D Gesture Recognition technology and 3D Gesture Recognition technology.

In 2014, Intel introduced its RealSense technology for 3D gesture recognition with its 3D depth camera for notebooks, desktops, and other range of hybrid laptops. Intel has gone a step further with its RealSense technology, which was incorporated within a 3D depth camera that is small enough to be fitted in smartphones and easily incorporated into tablets.

Motion-control in gaming industry has gained traction in the global gaming console market. The use of the motion controllers in gaming helps the gamer to educate about the use of natural hand gesture to control games. The usage of this technology helps to increase the awareness about gesture recognition-based gaming consoles. It is also considered as a first step towards the gesture recognition for gaming. Major console manufacturers such as Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo have developed numerous motion controllers that are widely used in the industry. For instance, Sony’s PlayStation Move can be used with its PlayStation Eye camera, and up to four such motion controllers can be connected at once to enable multiplayer gaming. Nintendo’s Wii Remote is a motion controller that can be used with Wii U game consoles.

The growing technology advancement has offered wide area of applications to consumers. Smartphone adoption is one of the best example of technically advanced products. It is used by consumers for variety of applications. The growing demand of gesture technology in these electronic devices is due to factors such as advancement in technology, increased functionalities and reduced prices.

3D gestural interaction is rather a new trend in the multimedia context. Substantial efforts have been done in this area. Specifically, 3D gestural interfaces are used in gaming and entertainment applications. One of the enabling technologies to build such gesture interfaces is hand tracking and gesture recognition. The major technology bottleneck lies in the difficulty of capturing and analyzing the articulated hand motions. One of existing solutions includes glove-based devices, which directly measure the finger joint angles and spatial positions of the hand by using a set of sensors (i.e. electromagnetic or fiber-optical sensors).

Some of the key players in the market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S), Apple Inc. (U.S), Iris guard (Jordan), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S), Prime Sense Limited (Isreal), Omron Corporation (Japan), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Infineon Technologies (Germany) and others.

The global gesture recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application and region. On the basis of technology the segment is further classified into sensors, 2D gesture technology and 3D gesture technology. On the basis of product the segment is further classified into touch less and touch based system. The gesture recognition technology is having wide area of application such as automotive, healthcare, transportation, IT, commercial, telecom and many more.

The regional analysis of active electronic components market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market of Gesture Recognition, By Region with market share of 38.55% in the year 2016 and has been valued at USD 1.85 billion in the year 2016. This is mainly driven by large-scale funded programs such as the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) that enable people from certain countries to travel to the U.S. without a visa. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with 30.28% of CAGR and is expected to reach at market size of USD 7.10 billion by the end of forecast period. The developing countries in the APAC region have a huge growth potential and provide a favorable environment for product manufacturers. Hence, the touch less sensing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, sensors holds the major market share and has generated USD 2.08 Billion and is expected to grow at 24.92% CAGR through the forecast period.

By application, consumer electronics holds the major market share and generated 1.06 Billion and is expected to grow at 30.37% CAGR through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with 30.28% of CAGR and is expected to reach at market size of USD 7.10 billion by the end of forecast period.

