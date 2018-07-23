Clean Label Ingredients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 7.2% during the period 2018- 2023

Clean Label Ingredients Market Overview:

Clean label ingredients refer to natural ingredients with no artificial ingredients and chemicals. It is a consumer-driven movement demanding a return to ‘real food’ and transparency through authenticity. Consumers are highly influenced by being aware of ingredients used in the food they consume which is driving the clean label ingredients market globally. The type of clean label ingredients includes emulsifiers, stabilizer, and thickeners (EST), flavor, preservatives, colorants, and others. They are applicable in various industries including bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, oils & fats, snacks, meat products, and others.

The global clean label ingredients market is increasing due to increased demand for clean label products in developed countries. Growing health concerns among the global population, together with the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming clean label ingredients are the key driving factors for the growth of clean label ingredients market. In addition to the changing lifestyle, the growing demand for food, beverages, confectionery, and others is expected to drive the global clean label ingredients market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global clean label ingredients market: Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC. (Republic of Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), DuPont (U.S.), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands)

Key Findings:

Growing food & beverage industry is the reason for growing demand for clean label ingredients

New product launches in food & beverage industry are highly inclined towards clean label ingredients

Intended Audience:

Clean label ingredients manufacturers

Bakery industry

Dairy industry

Meat processors

Beverage industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

Clean label ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, which includes emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickeners (EST), colorants, flavor, preservatives, and others. Among them, the preservative is the most common type focused on clean label owing to harmful effects caused due to an overdose of artificial preservatives. Moreover, the rising demand for low-fat alternatives in processed food and beverages is likely to surge the demand for natural emulsifiers, stabilizers, and thickeners over the review period.

On the basis of the form, the clean label ingredients market is segmented into dry, liquid and others. Among them, the dry segment is witnessed to gain a potential growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, clean label ingredients market is segmented into beverages, bakery & confectionery, sweet and savory snacks, dairy & frozen desserts, oils and fats, and others. The bakery & confectionery segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of food additives in bakery & confectionary products for its stability and increased shelf-life.

Regional Analysis:

The global clean label ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global clean label ingredients market followed by North America. The U.K, Germany, and France are the major contributors in Europe for the clean label ingredients market. In North America, the U.S. has been accounted for a higher consumption of clean label ingredients owing to increasing awareness. Additionally, consumption of healthy products with enhanced shelf-life is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to gain a potential growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness and high inclination towards healthy products. Moreover, growing food and beverage industry in this region is a supportive factor for the growth of clean label ingredients market. The government’s support in various regions followed by the high focus of food & beverage manufacturers in clean label ingredients will propel the growth of the market in rest of the world.

