Nanocellulose Market 2018 Global Industry Overview and Competitive Analysis Research Report 2023

Rising demand from paper & board as well as paints & coatings sector will boost the growth of the global market

Nanocellulose Market Introduction:

Nanocellulose is derived from wood pulp or plant cellulose. It can be obtained through chemical or mechanical treatment to cellulose, a biopolymer material abundantly available worldwide. It exhibit excellent thermal, rheological, mechanical, and structural properties such as biodegradability, low density, superior strength, and high water binding capability. With the aforementioned properties, it is widely used in various applications such as oil & gas, personal care, paints & coatings, paper & board, composites & packaging, and others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

February 17, 2015 – CelluForce (U.S.), one of the leading producers of Nanocellulose, declared that the company has accepted a contribution of $4 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to improve the extraction process of cellulose from wood pulp and produce applications in the oil & gas sector, where the product can be used extensively. These changes are expected to create a better product than before. One of the sources of the company also announced that the product can be utilized in immensely in oil & gas applications. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market over the assessment period.

March 12, 2015 – Sappi Ltd. (South Africa), one of the leading producers of Nanocellulose, declared that the company has chosen Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands to build a pilot plant for the production of Nanocellulose. This plant was said to be operational within nine months. One of the sources of the company also announced that the raw material for generation of product were supplied by any of any of Sappi’s Saiccor, Ngodwana and Cloquet dissolving wood pulp plants. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market due to growing demand in end-use industries over the assessment period.

Get a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4554

Nanocellulose Market Key Players:

DAICEL FINECHEM

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

Borregaard

Sappi Ltd

Kruger Inc

STORA ENSO

AmericanProcess

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH

Nanocellulose Market- Competitive Landscape

The Nanocellulose market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in manufacturing and development of product. These key players compete with each other’s on the basis of quality, price, production and innovation. Nanocellulose market is set to grow at a significant rate which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting into healthy competition in the future. Manufacturers operating in the Nanocellulose market are striving to respond to an increase in demand for the product from packaging, paints & coatings, composites & packaging, and other sectors attributed to growing production capacity in major sectors. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, solutions and best practices.

Nanocellulose Market Segmentation:

The global nanocellulose market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into nanofibrillar cellulose (NFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose (BCC). Based on the application, the market is categorized into composites & packaging, paper & board, paints & coatings, oil & gas, personal care, and others. Based on the region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience:

Nanocellulose Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Nanocellulose

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

On the other hand, high consumption potential, expanding production capacities and improving life style are the major factors and trends which are projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Nanocellulose Market Regional Analysis:

In North America, the U.S and Canada are among the major contributors to the regional market growth on account of expansion of cosmetics & personal care as well as rising innovations. The Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness a steady growth due to increasing foreign investments and shifting of manufacturing base for end use industries to these region.

North America is estimated to be the largest nanocellulose market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific on account of strong existence of many big market players. European countries such as Germany and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth due to tremendous demand for nanocellulose based composites in the automobile sector. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, Japan, and India are the fastest growing market for nanocellulose, and is estimated to grow at the same pace over the assessment period. Improving living standards along with the growing personal care sector is expected to contribute to the regional market growth

Get Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nanocellulose-market-4554