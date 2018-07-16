Global Animal Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

The global animal vaccine market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Vaccination have a significant part in protecting animal and public health. Vaccination of animals ensures the prevention of possibly hazardous infectious diseases and sustain the productivity of animal protein production. The growing trend of adoption of pets is triggering the growth of the market by creating high demands for animal vaccines. Pets are vaccinated against infectious diseases such as rabies, distemper, and hepatitis. According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation, 80 million households owned pet animals in the European Union in 2016 of which 18% were pet dogs and 26% pet cats. France, Italy, the UK., Ukraine and Germany were in the list of top ten countries with the largest cat population, while France and Romania had the largest dog population in Europe. Leptospirosis is one of the key bacterial diseases which occur in 60% of UK dairy herds. The most common preventive measure for this disease is vaccination. In US, an estimated 78 million dogs and 85.8 million cats are owned accounting for 44% households owing dogs, and 35% owing cat, according to American Pet Products Association 2015-2016.

The factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases, factory farming method leading to many diseases among animals, and diseases due to climate change. The introduction of new animal vaccines by the major key companies such as Zoetis, and Boehringer Ingelheim for animal health is further augmenting the growth of the market. Initiatives taken by several governments such as the European government and animal wellness programs led by various animal welfare organisations is driving the market growth. Animal Association of Avian Pathologists, American Feed Industry Association, and National Turkey Federation are some of the animal welfare organizations actively working for animal health.

However, strict and complex regulatory policies delay the reach of vaccines in the market. The storage of vaccines adds to maintenance costs as proper temperature conditions are needed for its storage. These are hindering the growth of the market. Increasing awareness regarding animal welfare, government initiatives to support R&D will have positive growth outlook for the market in the future.

The animal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. On the basis of type of vaccines, the market is bifurcated into porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, livestock vaccines, aquaculture vaccines, companion animal vaccines and other animal vaccines. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into live whole virus vaccines, killed whole virus vaccines, subunit vaccines, recombinant virus vaccines, anti-idiotype antibodies, DNA vaccines, gene deleted marker vaccines, chimeric vaccines. The live whole virus vaccines segment is expected to account for one of the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the ease of administration and long-term immunity offered by the live attenuated vaccine technologies.

The global animal vaccine market is analysed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America is expected to be the largest market for animal vaccines market, followed by Europe. High adoption rate of pets, high meat consumption and their mandatory vaccination are the major factors for the US market share. APAC region is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period – due to its increasing consumption and trade of meat. China’s increasing demand for meat is making it one of the lucrative markets for animal healthcare products for food animals. China consumes around 28% of the world’s meat according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations FAO in 2014 accounting for 86,000 tonnes of meat. China consumed about 25% of the total meat produced globally in 2012 with the consumption of 71.2 million tons according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Additionally, it is the largest swine meat consumer globally as well.

