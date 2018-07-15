Speciality Malt Market to Grow at CAGR of6.4% through 2026

Speciality Malt Market Overview:

Most of all grain beer consists of 80 to 90% generic pale two or six row malt and the rest of the grain bill contain one or more specialty malts. Basically, malts are divided into two categories including base malts and specialized malts. Base malts have diastatic power to convert their own starch. Whilst, specialty malts have relatively less deistic power in comparison to base malts and also provide taste, color, texture and body to the finishing product. Additionally, specialty malts also provide beverages and beer their unique flavor and characteristics. Spatiality malts is also available in caramel flavours, chocolate and coffee. In production perspective, Barley is a major raw material used to manufacturing of speciality malt, although, rye, corn, rice and wheat are also used as raw material for manufacturing of speciality malts. Due to seeing these vast application of speciality malts it is projected to that the application of specilaity malts in food and beverage industry is continuously increasing over the forecast period.

In terms of value, in 2015, the global speciality malts was valued at nearly US$ 2,000 Mn, exhibiting a C AGR of 6.4% during the forecast period to be valued at more than US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of 2016. In terms of volume, in 2015, total consumption of speciality malts was estimated to 742 ‘000 ton, which is projected to increase to 1,363 ‘000 ton by the end of 2026 and exhibiting the CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period.

Global Speciality Malt Market Segmentation:

Global Speciality Malt Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Roasted Malts

Caramelised Malts

Global Speciality Malt Market can be segmented on the basis of Source:

Wheat

Barley

Rye

Others

Global Speciality Malt Market can be segmented on the basis of Extract:

Liquid

Dry

Malt Flours

Global Speciality Malt Market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Food

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverage

Distilling

Brewing

Non-alcoholic beverage

Health Drinks

Other Beverages

Speciality Malt Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of craft beer, growing number of independent breweries are projected to propel the global speciality malts market during the forecast period. Moreover, versatile function of specialty malts and increased investment in R&D pertaining to improve functionality of specilaity malts is anticipated to foster the global specility malt by the end of 2026.

On the flip side, there are some factors such as government regulation and fluctuating the raw material supply is projected to hamper the production and sales of speciality malts all across the globe.

Speciality Malt Market: Regional Outlook

Middle East and Africa region is projected to be dominate in the global speciality malt market owing to increasing demand of flavored type beer, tasty food & beverage during the forecast period. Non-alcoholic beverages are estimated to gain significant traction in the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, UAE and Qatar are the key consumption countries in Middle East and Africa Region. Asia Pacific is projected to gro with healthy growth rate owing to increasing per capita consumption of beer and increasing awareness of craft beers over the slated time period. Europe is projected to gain traction in the global market relatively low during the forecast period.

Speciality Malt Market: Key Players

The key players for the global Speciality Malt Market are following:

Irekhs GmBh

Viking malts Oy

Group Soufflet

Cargill, Inc.

Barmalt India Pvt Ltd.

Simpsons malt Ltd.

Malteurop

Axereal

Cooperative Agraria Agroindustrial

GrainCorp Ltd.

Research Methodology:

RRI surveys a number of companies in order to estimate the data covered in the report through triangulation methodology. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the drive and application segments covered in the study. The research methodology also includes interviews conducted for various industry leaders by the research experts. This helps the researchers to match their previous findings with the ones confirmed from various resource persons. The report focuses on analyzing the supply-side approaches and keeps a track of that of the demand-side so as to make sure the findings are true. The global market scenario has been derived by consolidation of regional market overviews.

