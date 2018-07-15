Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 10th Quarterly Baithak spell bounds music lovers with scintillating Vocal recital and Soothing Santoor Recital by Rajkumar Majumder at Amaltas Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 10th Quarterly Baithak reverberate with the Vocal recital by Mahalaxmi Shenoy and strings of Santoor created ripples of music waves at Amaltas Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi here today. Musical Programme was organized by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh in collaboration with India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The musical event went on to a majestic melodic experience after the Chief Guest Shri Naresh Sirohi , Shri Naresh Sirohi, Advisor Kisan Channel, and All India President, Kisan Committee, B.J.P. Dr. Shobha Koser, Registrar, Pracheen Kala Kendra and Sh. Sajal Koser, Secretary lighted the traditional lamp.

Mahalaxmi Shenoy is a renowned exponent of Hindustani Classical Vocal being the foremost vocal Disciple of Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. With rigorous training under the maestro’s valuable guidance coupled with committed Riyaz she has become his foremost vocal disciple. With her dedication to music and quality performance, she has won the hearts of music listeners all over India. She regularly performs from All India Radio and Doordarshan. She is an A grade Artist of All India Radio.

On other hand , born in family of musicians, Raj Kumar Majumdar is one of the versatile Santoor player among the upcoming artists of the country. Known for a unique style of performance and sound quality, he is highly appreciated and loved by all the music lovers specially for his superb skill of playing Santoor by playing both his arms in a jubilant style. Raj Kumar Majumdar received his initial training in Tabla from his father , having mastered his art in playing Tabla Rajkumar developed a test for learning SANTOOR. His highly aesthetic perception of music soon made him the disciple of the Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori in 1999 under whose tutelage he is still receiving an intensive training in Santoor in the Sufiana Gharana.

Endowed with a resonating and soulful voice, Mahalaxmi began her recital with Raga Marubihag. The opening composition in Vilambit ek taal “Badal aaye ri.” was developed with soothingly inserted alap badhat. It was followed by a drut teen taal bandish “tarasat naina dina”. amidst thunderous applause. Mahalaxmi provided a befitting finale to her recital with a Meera Bhajan “darsan bin dukhan lage naina” amid applause displaying her musical capabilities in a highly impressive manner.

The excellent accompaniment on Tabla by Abhishek Mishra and Paromita Mukherjee provided support on Harmonium.

After this soulful recital , Pt. Rajkumar chose Raga Hemant . That Rajkumar managed unerringly, speaks for his grooming along with his own sensitivity. The detailed alap-jod-jhala followed by a medium tempo and a drut (fast) composition in Teen tala showed not only his understanding and grip over the raga, but also his command over the technique and the rhythmic virtuosity. He concluded with drut teen taal . Fine accompaniment provided by Biswajit Pal on Tabla.

Kendra’s Registrar Dr. Shobha Koser, Secretary Sajal Koser along with Chief Guest honored the artists. On this occasion Eminent Vocalist from Australia Smt. Kakoli Banerjee was also honored with memento.