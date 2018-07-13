Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Insights and Emerging Trends by 2019

Cystic fibrosis (CF), also known as mucoviscidosis, is autosomal recessive disorder that is characterized by abnormal transport of chloride and sodium across an epithelium. The occurrence of disease leads to thick and viscous secretions which causes a life threatening impact on the lungs, the pancreas, liver, and intestine, and also blocks the pancreatic enzymatic actions on the body. Cystic fibrosis is caused by mutation in gene, required for protein cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), a protein required for regulating sweat, mucus and body secretions.

The market for CF therapeutics is segmented on the basis of therapeutic products such as Pulmozyme, TOBI, Kalydeco, Cayston, Aeroquin, Arikace and others. Further, the market is also segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The European market is considered as most lucrative market for CF Therapeutics, followed by the North American Market. However, Asia-Pacific is considered as the least important market, owing to least prevalence of the disorder.

The market for CF Therapeutics is projected to show a promising and lucrative growth in the next few years due to continued R&D activities in this field. At present, there are more than 30-40 drugs (including bronchodilators, antibiotics, NSAIDs, steroids and others) available in the market. Further owing to continued extensive research and development activities, a variety of medicines are expected to launch in the market in future period.

Increasing global awareness for cystic fibrosis therapy, technological advancements in the R&D and increase in the prevalence of cystic fibrosis are some of the factors estimated as the major drivers for CF Therapeutics Market. However, complicated pathophysiology, high cost of treatment and R&D and increase in genetic mutation rate are some of the factors expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Some of the major players operating in this market includes Novartis International AG, ChiesiFarmaceuticiSpA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., and Gilead Sciences, Inc. amongst others.

