Après Event Décor & Tent Rental Offers Bars of Different Shapes, Sizes for Rent

The Minnetonka-based company, Après Event Décor & Tent Rental, has inventory features like portable bars, wood and metal bars, and bars with whiskey barrels, among others.

Huge Array of Bars

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental recognizes the need for bars in events. Whether these are a requirement for weddings or company parties, the tent and party equipment provider offers the right design and size.

The company’s inventory consists of bars for traditional events. These include wood and metal bars that have an aluminum top and kick plate, and stained with Kona. The company also has a serpentine bar with a rounded top and a workstation; it comes with a black or white skirting.

For events in contemporary style, the company offers its illuminated bar, which is made in acrylic with a silver wood frame. The eye-catching event piece also comes with powered light fixtures, and the bar shelf is removable.

Fuss-Free Arrangements

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental recommends an early placement of reservation for their bars. It adds, “For weddings and large annual events, depending on the time of year – we suggest reserving four months to one year in advance. Smaller events can be accommodated with much shorter notice. Remember, everything is always pending availability.”

In its effort to make the lives of party planners easier, the company provides prompt and professional delivery and set up. Customers also have the option to have their bars dropped off, and they can then do the set up on their own. They may also pick up and return their rented equipment.

About Après Event Décor & Tent Rental

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental provides party and tent equipment and services for all kinds of occasions. The company offers high-quality products fitting for the needs of party planners in the Upper Midwest. It also provides tent installation and consultation, and décor design.

For more information, go to the Après Event Décor & Tent Rental website http://www.apresparty.com/ today.