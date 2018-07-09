Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The cranial fixation and stabilization systems markets have a developing potential owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases. The major factors driving the market are, the rising prevalence of road accidents and fall related injuries. However, the prominent factors restraining the market growth is the lack of expertise and high competition.

Based on product type, the global and stabilization systems market is categorized into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems. The cranial fixation system is further divided into screws, plates, flap tube clamps, and meshes. Cranial stabilization systems are sub-segmented into skull clamps, horseshoe headrests and accessories. The cranial fixation system dominates the market and is expected to retain the position during the forecast period. The high growth is primarily attributed to increasing demand of cranial fixation system in the neurological field and innovative products offered by prominent players in the market.

The report analyses the market by material type into nonresorbable and resorbable. the non-resorbable segment is projected to grow at the high pace during the forecast period, owing to the qualities of non-resorbable like biocompatibility, rigidity, stability to the cranial skeleton and technological advancement in the field of cranial fixation & stabilization.

Based on the end user, the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital’s segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to services full range of services provided from surgery to intensive care and rising number of neurological surgeries performed in the hospital.

By geography, cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises the United States, Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under the Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In the Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period followed by Europe. The key driving factors leading to the considerable growth is the presence of leading cranial fixation and stabilization system manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising health expenditure, increasing the number of road accidents and brain injuries.