Computer Aided Trauma Fixators Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2028

Computers are becoming prevalent in all fields of human endeavor. In orthopedic trauma surgeries, computer-aided trauma fixators are increasingly becoming an integral part. Growing developments in the use of computers in orthopedic trauma surgeries provide many possible options for the treatments from preoperative planning to postoperative evaluation. The usage of computer-aided trauma fixators is increasing for the treatment of deformity correction. Computer-aided trauma fixators are also used for fracture fixation. Orthopedic deformities are generally complex three-dimensional (3D) deformities and the normal or original reconstruction of the geometry is quite difficult. Computer-aided trauma fixator improves the accuracy of the orthopedic trauma surgeries. Nowadays, many orthopedic surgeries are moving into patient-specific tools and computer-aided trauma fixators. Computer-assisted trauma fixators are used for fracture reduction, planning, and positioning of implants and accurate implantation of knee and hip prostheses.

Computer Aided Trauma Fixators Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of sports-related injuries and road accidents is the prime factor driving the growth of the global computer-aided trauma fixators market. Soaring demand for technologically advanced fixators for better treatment is anticipated to drive the growth of computer-aided trauma fixators market over the forecast period. Furthermore, need for more appropriate methods for orthopedic trauma treatment with the minimally invasive procedure is of prime importance and is thus expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of global computer-aided trauma fixators market. Increasing investments in healthcare and growing research funding are further anticipated to drive the growth of the global computer-aided trauma fixators market. However, lengthy surgical time and technical errors are expected to hamper the growth of the global computer-aided trauma fixators market. High costs associated with the computer-aided trauma fixators is restraining the growth of the global computer-aided trauma fixators market. In addition, it is also observed that the superiority of computer-aided trauma fixators toward conventional trauma fixators is still lacking.

Computer Aided Trauma Fixators Market: Overview

Computer-aided trauma fixator provides more surgical accuracy and safety for patients, surgeons, and operating room staff. Computer-aided trauma fixator offers complex invasive procedures to be performed in a minimally invasive technique which significantly reduces the radiation time. Minimally invasive procedures cause less damage to the tissue with improved wound healing. Based on product type, the global computer-aided trauma fixators market is segmented into universal fixators, circular fixators, and hybrid fixators. Amongst them, circular fixators is expected to hold maximum market share. Understanding the potential role of trauma surgeries in accidents and sport-related injuries makes the computer-aided trauma fixators more utilized in hospitals.

Computer Aided Trauma Fixators Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global computer aided trauma fixators market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the maximum market share in global computer aided trauma fixators market due to presence of technologically advanced devices in the region. Western Europe is expected to be the second largest market generating decent demand for computer aided trauma fixators. China and Japan are expected to emerge at the fastest pace during the forecast period. On the background of an expanding market in the developing Asia Pacific region, growing medical tourism will continue to fuel the market for computer aided trauma fixators in India, which currently leads the APECJ market. Latin America and MEA computer aided trauma fixators market is expected to witness delayed growth during the forecast period.

Computer Aided Trauma Fixators Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global computer aided trauma fixators market include DePuy Synthes (J & J), Smith and Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Orthofix International N.V., Integra LifeSciences and others.