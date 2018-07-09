Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Size, Demand, Shares, Insights and Forecasts 2019

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) monitors measures partial pressure or gas concentration with the use of two configurations namely, sidestream and mainstream. Mainstream CO2 monitors measure the respiratory gas directly from airway. Whereas, sidestream devices measure the respiratory gas through nasal or oral cannula. The global carbon dioxide monitors market is witnessing a significant growth owing to increasing requirements in patient monitoring and emerging new application areas. Capnography, recovery rooms, emergency rooms, post anesthesia care units, critical care units and others are various application areas of CO2 monitors. Of all the above mentioned application areas Capnography application segment accounts for the largest share.

The global CO2 monitors market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors

Transcutaneos Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors

Increasing geriatric population, rising pollution levels and increasing breath related disorders are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, technological advancements, favorable government regulations and increasing need for monitoring devices also propels the growth of CO2 monitors market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies can restrict the growth of this market during the study period. End-tidal Carbon Dioxide monitorsegment accounts for the largest share in the global CO2 monitors market.

Geographically, North America holds the largest share of the global CO2 monitors market owing to increasing geriatric population, rising awareness and technological advancements. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. Factors such as rising adoption rate, increasing disposable income and product awareness accentuates the growth of CO2 monitors market in Asia-Pacific region.

B.Braun, Criticare Systems, GE Healthcare, MIndray, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Philips Healthcare and others are some of the key players engaged in developing and manufacturing CO2 monitors globally.

