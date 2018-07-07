Maharashtra government introduces an online process for getting Marriage Certificate.

The government of India has initiated several steps to move into the digital world and reduce stress and paperwork. They already gained enough success when they launched the doorstep service for birth certificates and death certificates in India form the month of June 2018.

For getting it done the individual has to visit the Maharashtra government website which will help you to make your own draft and get marriage registration certificate with ease. Once you click on the website you have to fill the details asked for.

The process will be starting with drafting the appropriate details of the bride and the groom, capturing the photo and thumbprint which means the biometric process will be completed. As soon as the thumbprints are taken the Aadhar Card verification will be done. Upload age proof, address proof on the same. Preview it before submitting whether it is right or wrong and filled details are correct. Submit the details and check the status by the reference number provided by them.

Once the documents are submitted they will be authenticated for its validity. Although you have to visit the registrar office for signature as there is no other option available for it. You can download the receipt and visit the marriage registrar office after 30 days of getting the receipt.

The original copy will be sent on your account and you can download it from there.

