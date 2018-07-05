Make a Glowing Impression – Ready to get rid of wintertime-pale skin

If it’s time to go to a huge business meeting, then it is time to make the very best impression possible. No more covering up embarrassing pale spots. There’s no awkward orange glow. Just 100% self-confidence in any social situation. When a customer leaves, they need to be elegant. A happy customer is going to come back and will bring friends and family.

Come to Gotham Glow (https://www.gothamglow.com/) to find beauty and self-assurance to spare. Gotham Glow is operated by well-trained professionals who understand how to give the right amount of tan. No more worries of off-colored or unnatural looks that result from spray cans. The professional assistance from the well-trained staff will really leave a lasting impression. Here are some types of suntans available:

? Gotham Glow – this is the signature tan offered

? MicroGlow – this is not a “tan,” just enough to push away wintertime paleness

? MacroGlow – omega-3 rich oils (DHA) added to the Gotham Glow tan to give a toastier tan

? Gotham Glow Express – just rinse product off in half the time for just a bit of color (the longer the product is on the skin, the darker the tan is)

We offer easy preparation before getting the chosen tan. Waxes, facials, mani-pedi’s and shaving should be done before the tan for the best results. The staff member assigned to each client goes through the checklist with the client before the tanning commences.

Convenience and excellence combined:

There are also choices of how to get the tan. Gotham Glow can go straight to the customer if there is no way to get to their salon. The highly-trained tech will set up a tent to apply the tanning product, and the whole process will be done in less than 15 minutes. So simple! It’s time to indulge during a celebration – either in the shop, or as a scheduled mobile tanning session. With 5 or more scheduled, ask for a special quote. When 5 tans or more are scheduled, there’s a 15% discount!

Here are a few events that a Gotham Glow session can make even better:

? Weddings

? Birthday shots

? Corporate events

? Filming or photo shots

Tans come in a variety of types, such as:

? Full body (including face)

? Face only

? Full body Express tan

? *Ask for quotes for different areas for mobile tans*

Have fun, relax, and impress guests and friends by making the event special! With proper treatment a Gotham Glow tan can last up to a week. Best results can be achieved by using oil-free soaps and lotions. Friends and family will have a blast and have a suntan to show for it. Gotham Glow also uses their own solution made from organic ingredients and minerals. It’s not only safe but nourishes and enriches skin of all types.

About Us:

When Gotham Glow works with their customers, it’s important that they go away with a smile. The customer needs to be satisfied with the work we do. It is imperative that the client feels happy about the tan results. We want exceptional service to be our motto. Come make an appointment soon!

Contact US:

Gotham Glow

1123 Broadway, #417 (located between W 25th and 26th Streets)

New York, NY 10010

Phone #917-512-9854

Email Address – booking@gothamglow.com

https://www.gothamglow.com/