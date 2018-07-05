Alpenliebe To Bring Hearts Closer

Alpenliebe, the flagship candy brand of Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a new campaign: ‘Alpenliebe Ghuley toh Dil Milein’. The TVC is centered around the sweet, rich taste of Alpenliebe and is the result of a comprehensive consumer demand space mapping.

Over the years, Alpenliebe has found its space in the Indian family set up. In India joint families are still popular and research showed that the inevitable tiffs between generations are still commonplace. The story was thus based on the insight that making the first move to apologize is still the biggest barrier to get family members talking again.

The commercial revolves around a little girl who, irked by the tension between her father and grandfather, uses her grandfather’s love for Alpenliebe to bring the duo closer. Using the candy as a bait, she lures the old man into walking up to the chess table where the father-son would often play each other before the fight. As the grandfather relishes the candy by the chess table, she leads her father into believing something that’s completely the opposite of reality. The campaign also stars Boman Irani to improve campaigns memorability, sweet charm and reinforce the message that Alpenliebe candy is for a treat for kids and adults alike.

Alpenliebe plays role of a catalyst for family bonding and positioned as a candy that “Brings Hearts Closer”.

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said “the new ad campaign is in a warm and comforting space. The emotional story very beautifully involves the 3 generations of the family members and conveys the core message powerfully that rich indulgent taste of Alpenliebe triggers resolution of small tension points in the family. The communication tone is very consistent with brand values built over the years and hopefully should connect well with the audience.”

Kapil Batra, Creative head, McCann Delhi added, “The task was to dramatize the indulging experience that comes with an Alpenliebe and make it equally relevant to adults as well. With this campaign, we have managed to do that in a fun, light-hearted way.”

Boman Irani commented “I love getting lost while eating an Alpenliebe candy. The story is light hearted yet has family values at the core of it”

The new campaign will be aired across all mainstream TV channels and further amplified on digital medium.

