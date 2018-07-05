3D Imaging Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

3D imaging technology can be used in Microsoft office and paint, that will enable users ability to capture 3D image with a 3D enabled smartphone or handheld camera, and then display and edit the image in those application. Implementation of 3D images in power point would make slideshows more dynamic. 3D imaging display technology has become life threatening for many applications, including virtual reality and augmented reality, medical and scientific visualization, defense, flight simulation and training, engineering design, and entertainment.

The 3D imaging market is growing rapidly over 28% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 36 billion by the end of forecast period.

3D Imaging Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the 3D imaging market are GE Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc. (U.S), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Able Software Corporation (U.S.), TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany) among others.

3D Imaging Market Segmentation:

The 3D imaging market has been segmented on the basis of display technologies. 3D display techniques with glasses consists of anaglyph, polarization and eclipse method. In anaglyph system, two images are displayed, one is blue the other is red. The filters on the glasses allows one image at a time to enter each of the eye and the brain does the rest of the function. The drawback of anaglyph system is that users cannot view the color movie when color is used to provide separation and the image quality is also not as good as that of polarized system.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that imaging solutions has numerous advantages it includes low capital cost, low operating cost and low training cost. All complex mathematics are done seamlessly in the background, expensive computer upgrades are not required. A strong graphics card is recommended but there is no requirement of high-end supercomputing .Most of the system services are delivered through the internet and the high end computing is done on servers.

Regional analysis for 3D imaging market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of advanced technology implementation in 3D imaging and its application. The European region is also gaining growth because of increase in demand of 3D imaging in medical and healthcare industry. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to be one of the growing market because of increase demand of 3D display technologies in entertainment and medical industry.

