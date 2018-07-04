Organ on a Chip Kit Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Organ on a Chip Kit: Market Insights

Organ on chip is a recently developed multidisciplinary field in which human cell biology and microfluidic are combined on top of lab on chip architecture. Organ on a chip is one of the fastest growing application in the research areas in life science and pharmaceuticals industries. Organ on a chip is multi-channel microfluidic cell which stimulates the physiological response, activities and response of the organ and organ system, type of artificial organ. Increasing in adoption organ on a chip will abolish the need for animals in toxin testing and drug development. Organ on a chip are used especially for research activity in the advanced biomedical engineering field such as bioMEMS, micro fabrication and microelectronics. Organ on chip creates new and innovative ways to culture cells and tissues which offer precise and continuous control during complete culturing process. Organ on a chip have significant impact on the improvement on the predictability of drug screening models and personalized medicines.

Multiple organs can be placed on the chip and re interconnected to model the dynamics of human organism which is possible due to 3D cell culture, micro fluids and 3D printing technologies which allow the cultivation of cells from patients which reflects phenotype or genotype. Different companies and universities are continuously looking for better and new models in the development of drugs with collaboration with different manufacturing companies. In the long term, the organ on a chip technology helps in the advanced human based and personalized research and development of drugs.

Organ on a chip kit: Market Dynamics

Increase in innovation in drug development and growing prevalence of chronic disease such as respiratory disease, heart failure and other disease drive the market of organ on a chip kit market. Rising awareness among the population towards better healthcare devices propel the growth of organ on a chip kit market globally. Increase in healthcare expenditure and increase rate of organ transplant is expected to boost the demand of organ on a chip kit market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the kit of organ on chip and lack of adoption of innovative technology in the under developed economies hamper the growth of the organ on a chip kit market.

Organ on a Chip Kit Market: Segmentation

The global organ on a chip kit market is segmented by drug type and distribution channel:

Segmentation by Type Heart on a chip Lung on a chip Kidney on a chip Liver on a chip Intestine on chip

Segmentation by End User Hospital Academic Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Others



Organ on a Chip Kit Market: Overview

Organ on a chip kits are likely to contribute to reduction of animal tests in preclinical drug development and drug candidate screening may increase efficiency. Increase in growth for lungs and kidney based organ culture devices and increase in research activities on organ on chip devices are the major factors which drive the overall market of organ on a chip kit market. On the basis of type of organ on a chip, lung on chip is expected to project the highest growth owing to increase in number of chronic disease and increase in awareness about the organ transplant during the forecast period.

Organ on a Chip Kit Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global organ on a chip kit market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global Organ on a Chip Kit Market primarily due to growing adoption of innovative technologies to cure disease which are chronic. Increase in research and development activities and rise in healthcare applications in North America drive the market of organ on chip kit. Europe is anticipated to be the second in the revenues share. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in organ on chip kit market owing to increase in investment in the research and development in the drug development and government initiative towards the improvement of healthcare expenditure. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to show slow growth due to lack of awareness among the population and high cost associated with organ on a chip kit market in near future.

Organ on a Chip Kit Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global organ on a chip kit market are Micronit Microtechnologies B.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, MIMETAS B.V., Nortis, CN Bio Innovations, TissUse GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others