Eco-Friendly Packaging Lining to Encourage Asia’s Packaging Market: Ken Research

Safety is a major concern in any industry since the beginning. Whether it is for food processing or packaging, manufacturers are being sure that all edible products are kept fresh and good until they are consumed. It is the responsibility of the manufacturers of the product to provide safe packings with lining to avoid spillage or contamination. It is important to remember that any item may be subjected to environmental stimulus, edible or not, that enters the confines of a food while producing, processing, transporting or storage facility, has the probability to cause harm, to human beings, pets, products and businesses if not treated, validated for suitability, wholesomeness from a regulatory and industry standards standpoint.

Many manufacturers manufacture polycoated and wax papers for the packaging of food products either ready to eat or package foods or other dry or wet raw foods. These packaging papers are grease proof treated in the form of bags and pouches that hold processed, semi-processed or raw foods. Asian consumers are more concerned about staying green and majority of the food packagings are providing eco-friendly packagings. Manufactures are providing more natural coloured and recycled papers in food packagings with lining to meet the increasing environmental concerns.

According to the study “Asia Packaging Lining Industry Situation and Prospects Research Report”, the packaging lining market in Asia is divided based on type of products such as paper, plastic, rubber and other. The market is categorized based on applications such as food, beverage, electronics, industrial use and many more. Packaging lining market in Asia is geographically spread across China, Japan, India, Korea, Saudi Arabia and other regions. The leading players in Asia’s packaging lining market are JMP Holdings, Arena Products, Linertech, Protective Lining Corp., LC Packaging, Plascon, DS Smith, Shenzhen Dongtai Sponge Products, Kadary, Ian Bicking, Green Light Packaging, Rongyeda, Nantong Xinyi Sponge, Jiaxing Packing and Shanghai Zhongfan.

Asia is witnessing urbanisation, huge investments in housing and construction, development of retail chains, developing healthcare and cosmetics sectors are driving packagings with lining in economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia. It was observed that there is an increase in living standards and personal disposable income that encourages the consumption of package food and various other ranges of products which subsequently adheres the growth in packaging lining. The major market trends that drive Asia’s packaging lining are smaller households, demand for easy or ready to eat foods, demand for unadulterated products, and smaller pack sizes. These trends will drive the growth in the packaging lining market in Asia over the next few years.

