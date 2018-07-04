2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol Market Applications, Key Players, Regions 2016 – 2024

2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is an organic compound that belongs to the family of secondary alcohols. Also known as diisobutyl carbinol, it is found in the form of colorless to pale yellow liquid with sweet odor. It is slightly soluble in water; however, 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is miscible with most organic solvents. Key features of 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol include high boiling point, slow evaporation, low density, low emission of volatile organic compounds, lack of hazardous air pollutants, strong solvency and good viscosity, and surface tension reduction in high solids coatings.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20636

2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is used as a solvent in many industrial applications such as extraction of acetic acid, ethyl acetate, methyl ethyl ketone, and ethanol from aqueous solution. It is used as an extraction solvent for neptunium, niobium, protactinium, and zirconium-88. It is also employed in the manufacture of hydrogen peroxide, shellac, lacquers, printing inks, and resins such as urea-melamine resins, vinyl-chloride-acetate resins, and alkyd resins. 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is used as a floating agent and surface active agent in the production of rubber and plastics. It is used as a precursor in the manufacture of brake fluids. 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is employed as a defoaming agent in the manufacture of paperboard and chemical intermediate for dyes, perfume, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, and lube oil additives. It is used as a wetting agent in lithographic printing. Furthermore, it is employed for the extraction of vitamins and minerals. 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is biodegradable and is considered non-toxic to fish and other aquatic organisms on an acute basis.

Based on concentration, the 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol market can be segmented into 98.0%, 98.5% 99.0%, and 99.5%. Demand for 98.0% and 98.5% concentration based products is expected to be higher due to the large consumption in rubber chemicals, aroma chemicals, printing inks, adhesives coatings, specialty intermediates, lube additives, and paints & coatings industries. In terms of consumption, rising demand for lube oil additives is expected to be the primary factor driving the 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol market. Increase in usage in the resin industry is also anticipated to boost market growth. Furthermore, it delivers specific performance characteristics such as low VOC emission and strong solvency due to its compatibility with other organic solvents. These are some of the other factors augmenting the 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol market. Supply of 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is frequently inadequate due to the limited availability of diisobutyl ketone, which acts as a chemical intermediate during the production process. This is likely to restrain the market growth. However, development of bio-based feedstock for 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol can help create opportunities for market players and suppliers.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/2-6dimethyl-2-heptanol-market.html

The global market for 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa in terms of region. Demand for 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is expected to increase significantly in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising industrialization and urbanization. China, South Korea, India, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia are some of the major consumers of 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are comparatively mature markets; however, recovering economies in these regions such as Spain, Ireland, and Canada are expected to further boost the market growth. Additionally, demand for 2,6-Dimethyl-2-heptanol is expected to increase in Latin America due to the rise in demand for lube oil and synthetic resins.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com