Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Trends, Size and Segments by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

As the technology is growing and size of big data around the world are increasing, cloud infrastructure is becoming a suitable option for storage of data. Physical data centers are always in threat of physical damage where cloud data can be accesses from anywhere and provides much security.

Cloud Infrastructure is a combination of hardware and software components which are combined together to support the cloud computing requirements. These component includes- server, networking software, storage systems among others.

Major Key Players

Amazon Web Service (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Salesforce (U.S.)

Citrix Systems (U.S.)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Equinix Inc. (U.S.)

Rackspace Inc. (U.S.)

HP (U.S.)

Study Objective of Cloud Infrastructure Services Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Cloud Infrastructure Services market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by models, by deployment, by end users and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Models: Security Service, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), Cloud Business Process as a Services (BPaaS),

Segmentation by Deployment: Public, Private & Hybrid Clouds.

Segmentation by End Users: BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Logistics, R&D, Media & Entertainment, Education among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is responsible for high of market share which has been valued at USD in billion in the year 2015. Growing cloud infrastructure and technology advancement in the North American countries are the major factors driving the market of cloud Infrastructure services. Europe holds high of market share due to the growth of countries such as Germany, France and Italy. Europe cloud infrastructure market has been valued at USD in high billion in the year 2015.

Asia-Pacific cloud infrastructure market has been growing at CAGR of more and has been valued at USD high billion in the year 2015.

Industry News:

In September 2016, Rackspace Inc. announced the release of managed application services for Microsoft.

In September 2016, Equinix Inc. announce the partnership with Forsythe Hosting Solutions for distribution of Equinix colocation and interconnection services which also includes Equinix Cloud Exchange.

Target Audience:

Cloud Service provider

Cloud Infrastructure Services Service provider

Manufacturing Companies

Sales Team of an Organization

SMEs

Government

