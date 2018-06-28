Particle Size Analyzer Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Particle size analyzer are equipments that are meant for measuring shape and size of particles in powder or liquid samples. Particle size analyzers are used in the manufacturing and formulating of products in numerous industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, minerals and cement, and chemicals and petroleum among others. In addition, particle analyzers helps in the identification of properties of minute particles that cannot be determined physically.

The type of particle size analyzers range from historical sieve to advanced light scattering automated equipments. In the selection of a particular particle size analyzer, it is very vital for the user to analyze a number of factors such as nature of sample, specific size range requirements, sample throughput, analytical method and the type of information required from the overall analysis.

Moreover, a number of key variables are also needed to be considered in choosing the most specific type of particle size analyzer. From numerous particle size technology and models, the user needs to determine the most efficient particle size analyzer as per the applications. Some of the variables that needs to be considered by the user for selecting a particle size analyzer are chemistry or the material, budget, analysis technique, desired information and throughput, and the amount of sample that is available for the analysis.

With the increasing application of nanotechnology, the market for particle size analyzers are set to grow exponentially during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Particle size analyzers are largely used for various nanotechnology applications. Semiconductor components such as carbon nanotubes and quantum dots are manufactured with the help of nanotechnology. Nanosensors are largely used in the construction sector, which are used in bridges and buildings to monitor the weather conditions and state of materials in the bridges and buildings.

The nanosensors provide information relating to cracking and corrosion in materials used for the making of such structures. Therefore, particle size analyzers are largely applicable in the construction sector and the growth of construction market globally coupled with technological advancements such as the use of nanosensors in buildings is expected to motivate the growth of particle size analyzer market, globally.

The particle size analyzer market can be classified by technology and geography. By technology, it can be segmented into five types such as coulter principle, laser diffraction, nanoparticle tracking analysis, imaging and dynamic light scattering. Laser diffraction segments is expected to be the largest market in this segment, accounting for approximately 40% of the total particle size analyzer market, in terms of market revenue. Particle size analyzers made with laser diffraction technology provides highly efficient results and consumes less time as compared to other particle size analyzers.

By geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2015, North America dominated the particle size analyzer market, globally, accounting for a market share of approximately 30%. Increasing requirement for precise measurements of minute particles in industries, coupled with growing nanotechnology applications and increasing private equity investments for advanced particle size analyzer technologies are the major driving factors influencing the growth of particle size analyzer market in North America.

Moreover, increasing application of particle size analyzers in the defense, aerospace and automotive industry; stringent government regulations for quality control checks in all industries and rising penetration and expansion of particle size analyzer business in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America are expected to bolster the growth of global particle size analyzer market.

The key players in the particle size analyzer market include HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Malvern Instruments (U.K.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (U.S.), Microtrac (U.S.), Izon Science Limited (New Zealand), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), CILAS (France) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) among others.