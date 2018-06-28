Mason Color Works Inorganic Color Pigment 7389 Catalina Testing Demonstrates Superior Degradation Resistance Properties Versus Competitor Pool Colors

Mason Color Works has conducted degradation testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry.

Testing consisted of saturating each pigment in a solution with common pool chemicals. Pigments were soaked in sodium bisulfate (pH Minus), trichloro-s-triazinetrione (chlorine stabilizer) and calcium hypochlorite (shock). Pigments were compared to a control group consisting of the pigments in distilled water. Throughout the testing, Catalina 7389 had minimal color change while the other pigments had noticeable degradation at various stages. The pigments were dried, and results measured with a colorimeter.

Further testing was conducted by soaking cement cakes colored with the pigments in the same chemical solutions for one week. Catalina 7389 maintained its color consistency in every solution while the two other pigments showed signs of degradation.

“Mason Color Works has always manufactured best in quality products, and our complex inorganic colored pigments for the pool industry are no exception. The testing of 7389 Catalina demonstrates Mason Color Works’ line of inorganic pool colors exceed current industry standards. These pigments allow for properly prepared pool and spa plaster mixes as well as pool paints that will stand the test of time,” said Carol Mason, President of Mason Color Works.

Mason Color Works’ line of inorganic pool colors have been formulated to create reliable, high-tint strength pigments which mix easily into standard pool plaster systems and paints. For the full report of the Mason Color Works degradation testing, please click here (http://www.masoncolor.com/sites/masoncolor.com/files/mason_color_works_inorganic_pool_pigment_testing_complete_report.pdf).

About Mason Color Works

Trusted since 1842, Ohio-based Mason Color Works is a leading manufacturer and global provider of high temperature inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings. Lines of business include a wide range of specialty market applications including ceramic stains, plastics, vinyls, acrylics, powder coating, refractory additives, body stains and pool colors. With a focus on quality, customer service and people, Mason Color Works is dedicated to the continuation of the highest industry standards. Visit MasonColor.com for more information.

