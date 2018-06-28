Join the Prestigious Il Lombardia Gran Fondo This October with All Things Ride

The Il Lombardia is a prestigious cycling event and the last of the five Monuments of the cycling season. Take part in the most important Autumn Classic in Italy this October with All Things Ride’s Il Lombardia Sportive and Race Packages.

[UK, 28/06/2018] – The Il Lombardia, or Tour of Lombardy, is the biggest Autumn Classic in cycling and the final Monument of the cycling season. Since 1905, cyclists have gathered in Italy to participate in one of the most prestigious one-day events in cycling. Today, it is a relatively exclusive event and a must-ride for anyone in the cycling community.

Those interested in participating in this event should reserve a spot with All Things Ride’s Il Lombardia Sportive & Race Package 2018/2019. The company assists the cycling community by providing travelling insurance, bike transfers, and other assistance cyclists will need to get to cycling events across Europe.

Il Lombardia Sportive & Race Packages

Join the cycling community as they flock to Lombardy on October 13, 2018. At costs starting from £520, All Things Ride will arrange for the accommodations and other matters cyclists will need to join the event, including:

• Arrival in Italy on October 11

• Four nights’ lodging, including bed, breakfast, and 1 dinner

• Return airport transfers

• Entry to the Il Lombardia Gran Fondo event

• Local tour guides to provide rides and race viewing

All Things Ride recommends early registration for this event since availability is limited and it is one of the company’s most popular packages. Its selection of hotels will be updated once the race’s route is announced, though cyclists can expect to be staying within the Lake Como area.

Il Lombardia Cycling Route

Cyclists can expect a range of challenging routes complemented by picturesque backdrops. The day before the gran fondo, there will be an Il Lombardia pro race featuring the best riders in the world. Local guides will point out the most ideal viewing points for this event.

The day after, cyclists will partake in the same course. They will have the chance to climb Il Ghisallo and Il Muro di Sormano, popular cycling destinations in Italy. This will be a great way to end the cycling year.

About All Things Ride

All Things Ride caters to cycling enthusiasts looking for different holidays, tours, and other cycling events around Europe. With its network of travel partners, the company can assist anyone looking to join the cycling community by providing everything they need for their next adventure.

Ride, achieve and celebrate with All Things Ride. For enquiries, visit https://www.allthingsride.com today.