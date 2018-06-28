Frozen Bakery Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

Freezing process helps to preserve food from the time it is prepaid to the time it is consumed. Frozen bakery products do not require any preservatives as microorganisms cannot grow when the temperature is below-9.5 °C. Carboxy methyl cellulose (CMC) is used as a stabilizer in bakery products as it does not adulterate the quality of food. CMC is used to improve the volume, yield and texture of bakery products.

The global frozen bakery market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. By product type the market is segmented as frozen cake, frozen pastry, frozen bread, frozen pizza crust and others.On the basis of distribution channel it can be segmented as retail, catering and industrial, artisan bakers, and others. Geographically the market is segmented as North America, Europe,Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major drivers of frozen bakery market are development of retail channels, greater safety and taste consistency among the consumers and convenience provided by frozen bakery products.There is an increasing trend towards continental frozen and specialty bakery products globally. As a result the coffee shop chains selling frozen bakery products has increased in last few years. Factors that acts as barrier for the growth of this market are preference for conventional and freshly baked products and volatility in raw materials prices.

The major key players in global frozen bakery market are Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Deiorios Dough Products, Kellogg Company, Cargill Incorporated, Cole’s Quality Foods Inc.,General Mills Inc, and Warburtons Bakery.

The global frozen bakery market across the globe is expected to grow at a substantial rate with a single digit in CAGR growth over 2013 – 2019. Europe was the largest market segment for frozen bakery products in 2012 followed by North America. These markets are expected to grow due to busy lifestyle of people and increasing demand for processed food.In product type frozen pizza accounted for the largest share followed by frozen breads.