Biopesticides Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 15.9% during the period 2018- 2023

Market Definition:

Biopesticides are highly effective against microbial infections that outbreak crops which is a driving factor for the growing acceptance of biopesticides in the agriculture sector across the globe. Increasing demand for organic products in the developed countries is driving the growth of the bio-pesticides market.

Market Scenario:

Biopesticides are pesticides derived from natural sources such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. They include naturally occurring substances that control pests. Biopesticides do not leave a toxic residue. Moreover, they provide a permanent or long-term control on pests, which is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, their eco-friendly attribute is gaining popularity globally. The different types of biopesticides include bioherbicide, bio insecticide, bio fungicide, and others, which are majorly available in dry or liquid form.

Rising concerns from the use of synthetic pesticides are boosting the growth of the biopesticides market. Moreover, government support in many countries in favor of environment-friendly products is adding fuel to the growth of the biopesticides market. However, synthetic pesticides are manufactured at relatively cheaper cost, which may hamper the growth of the biopesticides market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global biopesticides market are Bayer Crop Science AG (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Syngenta (Switzerland), Novozymes Biological (Denmark), Certis USA LLC (U.S.)

Segments:

Biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, which includes bioherbicide, bioinsecticide, bio fungicide, and others. Among all, bioinsecticide is witnessed to be growing at the fastest rate based on its convenience to use and easy application.

Based on the form, the biopesticides market is segmented into dry, liquid, and others. The liquid formulation is gaining higher popularity owing to its increased shelf life as compared to other forms.

On the basis of the application, the biopesticides market is segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. Foliar-applied biopesticides are dominating the market and are expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Based on the crop, the biopesticides market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, and others. Among all, the cereals & grains segment is dominating the market. However, fruits and vegetables are expected to a witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global biopesticides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market and the U.S. as a major contributor to this regional growth. Increasing demand for organic food in North American countries is driving the market for biopesticides in this region. Advanced agricultural techniques in Europe is expected to drive the biopesticides market at the highest rate in this region over the forecast period.

