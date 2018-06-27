Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Water Treatment Chemicals Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Water Treatment Chemicals. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Water Treatment Chemicals Market by type(condensers, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, Ph adjusters & stabilizers, scale inhibitors), end user(oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, municipal, food & beverage, power, mining) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market are Kemira OYJ, Lonza, Suez S.A, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solenis LLC, Ecolab Inc., Snf Floerger, Baker Hughes Incorporated, and The DOW Chemical Company.”

Water treatment chemical market to expand the CAGR of 3%

“The increasing demand for clean water and improved water quality standard is the major driving factor for the growth of water treatment chemicals” says Mr Omkar Harane. Moreover, the gowning population over the world and increasing industrialization which drives the water treatment chemical market over the 6 years. Municipal water is expected to be the key segment for the water treatment chemical as it is important in this industry to protect the human from hazards. However, growing water treatment chemical prices may hinder the growth of water treatment chemical market over the years to come. On the other hand, technological advancement in the water treatment industry will further create growth opportunities for the market.

Asia pacific has amassed the growth in water treatment market

Asia pacific has dominated in the water treatment chemical market followed by the china and India. Asia pacific is expected to be the leading region owing to the rapid globalization and urbanization, clean drinking water and rapid economic growth.

Continuous increasing the water quality is the primary strategy followed by the key players

The leading players in the water treatment market are Kemira OYJ, Lonza, Suez S.A, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solenis LLC, Baker Hughes Incorporated, and The DOW Chemical Company. BASF and Solenis announced that they have signed an agreement to join forces by combining BASF’s paper wet-end and water chemicals business with Solenis. Solenis is a global producer of specialty chemicals for water intensive industries.

Segments Covered

The report on global water treatment chemicals market covers segments such as type and end user. The type segments include condensers, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, Ph adjusters & stabilizers, scale inhibitors, anti-foaming agents and others. On the basis of end user the global water treatment chemicals market is categorized into oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, municipal, food & beverage, power, mining and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global water treatment chemicals market such as, Kemira OYJ, Lonza, Suez S.A, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solenis LLC, Ecolab Inc., SnfFloerger, Baker Hughes Incorporated, and The DOW Chemical Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global water treatment chemicals market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of water treatment chemicals market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the water treatment chemicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the water treatment chemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.