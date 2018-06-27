Take Conventional Home Loan In Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX/2018: Owning a home is an attainable dream thanks to affordable home loans in Corpus Christi. Anyone residing in Corpus Christi considering to buy a house can do so by getting a loan from First Community Mortgage. It is a full-service mortgage lender that has loan processors, underwriters and a closing department all under one roof.

Initiated in 1988, they started off as a division of First National Bank Texas. The bank has since then aimed at providing its clients with mortgage loans that best suit their financial needs. Financial assistance is readily provided to first time home buyers, those interested in refinancing their current home or anyone considering to buy investment property.

Conventional Home Loans

A number of mortgage applicants opt for conventional loans. These loans can be availed for the purchase of primary or secondary residence and even for buying rental property. The down payment for first timers is a meagre 3%. It is however important to note that anything less than 20 % calls for the need to purchase a PMI (private mortgage insurance). These loans are the best choice for those with stable income and a decent credit rating.

Benefits Of Conventional Home Loans

• Low down payments

• Easy qualification procedures

• A good choice for financing loans of larger amounts

• The loans can also be used for the purchase of second home or rental home

• Conventional loans can be refinanced

Why Choose Them

• Well-trained staff members with over 15 years of experience in the industry of mortgage lending

• Positive mortgage experience

• Exceptional customer service

• Services spread across Texas, Arizona and New Mexico

• Complete transparency in dealings

