Remote Infrastructure Management Market 2018 Global Trends, Top Leaders, Key Findings and Revenue Analysis

Market Scenario

Remote infrastructure management represents the management of infrastructure services of the organization including mobile support & services from different parts of the country. The services generally include networks, email systems, ERP system level support (SAP basis support), technical support and mainframe technical support, desktops/laptops and related peripherals, data center, and database administration.

Remote infrastructure management enables the business to reduce the risk from major network failures, enhances the infrastructure and perform 24X7 hands-on monitoring. However, the remote infrastructure management is implemented into different verticals such as banking and financial services and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecommunication, media and communication, healthcare, and retail & e-commerce, and many more.

Additionally, protecting a server is the major concern for business organizations, and most of the organizations located their servers at a distant location and function from various locations. In such cases, remote infrastructure management handles their servers, patch management, remote server administration, server audits, upgradation, and performance monitoring and perform their routine repair and maintenance.

Moreover, the remote infrastructure management is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The large enterprises are presumed to grow in emerging economies such as India, Republic of Korea and China which tends to have the greater demand for remote infrastructure management owing to enhanced investment from the advanced economies.

With the constant innovation in IT architecture and remote management servers, change in the preference of the consumer and abundance of technical expertise in the IT domain are driving the remote infrastructure management market.

On the other hand, the security concerns and reluctance of SMBs to invest in IT infrastructure are presumed to be restraining factors for the remote infrastructure management market.

The Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market 2017-2023 (USD Billion)

The global remote infrastructure management is expected to reach USD 35 billion by 2023 growing at 11% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The top players of the remote infrastructure management market are Nityo Infotech (U.S.), Locuz technologies (U.S), Ctrls Datacenters (India), Fujitsu (Japan), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (India), Capgemini (France), and HCL (India).

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services had provided the remote infrastructure management services to Bombardier Transportation data centers based in Germany. TCS services of remote infrastructure management provided managed services, storage, network & security services to the data centers.

Segmentation:

The remote infrastructure management is differentiated by type, deployment, organization size and applications.

Based on the type, the remote infrastructure management is sub-segmented into database management, storage management, server management, network & communication management, desktop management, application management, and others. Furthermore, deployment remote infrastructure management segment is sub-segmented into on-premises and on the cloud.

On the basis of the size of the organization, the remote infrastructure is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Application remote infrastructure management segment is further divided into banking, financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail & e-commerce, healthcare, transportation, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the remote infrastructure management is segmented into five different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in the global remote infrastructure management market. The U.S is the leading country in this region. Increased growth of the digitalization and surging demand for outsourcing services are the major drivers of the remote infrastructure management market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to have a significant growth in remote infrastructure management over the forecast period. India is expected to be brightest spot in the Asia Pacific region owing to big giants such as TCS and HCL, which possess the large pool of engineers and technicians employed in IT infrastructure.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Networking companies

RIM providers

Data center providers

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Telecom service providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Hosting vendors

