Recent Case Study On Noise Monitoring Market & Its Business Growth

The major factors driving the growth of the noise monitoring market include the growing occupational hearing impairment in industries, stringent government policies, demand for reducing noise pollution in urban areas, need for noise monitoring systems at airports to optimize profit and capacity, rising installation of all-in-one environmental monitoring solutions, and requirement of noise monitoring infrastructures in mining, wind plant, petrochemical industry, and harbor.

This market is expected to be valued at USD 806.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2023.

Permanent noise monitoring held the largest share of the noise monitoring market in 2016. This can be attributed to the wide installation of permanent noise monitoring in places where regular measurement is backed by stringent government policies. Also, permanent noise monitoring is used mainly for real-time noise monitoring.

The cellular connectivity for the noise monitoring market is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market is showing a high growth because noise monitoring helps companies and consultants remotely transfer noise data to the central system or cloud storage and reduces the data transfer time.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the noise monitoring market during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies such as Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), SKF Group (Sweden), Svantek (Poland), Norsonic (Norway), Delta OHM (Italy), and Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas (Spain), providing noise monitoring solutions to customers in countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, and others. The governments in Europe are very stringent regarding adherence to noise policies. The manufacturing companies in this region need to regularly monitor the noise level to avoid heavy penalties.

The report also profiles the most promising players in this market. The key players in this market are Svantek (Poland), RION Co. Ltd. (Japan), Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark), Cirrus Research Plc (UK), Extech Instruments (US), Pulsar Instruments (UK), 3M (US), Nti-Audio (Liechtenstein), Castle Group Ltd. (UK), SKF Group (Sweden), Kimo Instrument (Japan), B&K Precision Corporation (US), HT Instruments (Germany), 01dB (ACOEM Group) (France), SINUS Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), CESVA INSTRUMENTS SLU (Spain), Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Casella Inc. (US).