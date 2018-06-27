Operational Analytics Market | Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand | Forecast and Sales to 2022

Market Scenario:

Operational decisions tends to be high-volume and repetitive in nature. These decision helps to manage, monitor and drive organization’s operational excellence from manufacturing to human resource and also helps to streamline business processes efficiently and effectively. Operational Analytics services helps to optimize resource allocation, improve cash flows, optimize spends, increase productivity and profitability.

The Operational Analytics Market tools have a unique role in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, retails and others. The basic factor for the growth of this market is the increasing number of IoT- enabled smart connected devices and sensor, which releases a large amount of heterogeneous data simultaneously. Furthermore, the shifting interests towards cloud deployment, predictive analytics for business, end-to-end automation, and consumer-friendly IoT analytics platform are some other factors driving this market and creating value in the market.

Globally the market for Operational Analytics market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 18% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players for Operational Analytics Market:

Some of the major players in Operational Analytics Market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Alteryx (U.S.), Cloudera (U.S.), Bentley Systems (U.S.), and Splunk (U.S.). and among others.

Segments for Operational Analytics Market:

Global Operational Analytics Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Application Type: As Service, As Software

Segmentation by Business Utility: Marketing, Sales, Finance, Human Resource and Others

Segmentation by Deployment: on Premises, On Cloud

Segmentation by Vertical: Government, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Transportation and Logistics, and others

Regional Analysis of Operational Analytics Market:

North America is dominating the Global Operational Analytics Market with the largest market share in the region due to high market penetration of connected devices and presence of major IT industries and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022. Operational Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at with a highest CAGR of 18% as high adoption of IoT-enabled devices and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India. has projected strong growth in countries such as India and China among others in the region.

Target Audience:

OEMs

System integrators

Entertainment industry

Education industry

Research and consulting firms

Small and large enterprises

Government agencies

Study Objective of Operational Analytics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Operational Analytics Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Operational Analytics Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application type, by business utility, by deployment, by vertical and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Operational Analytics Market.

